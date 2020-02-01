Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round report
Saturday 1 February 2020
Nine first-placed teams booked qualifying group stage spots and 14 more are in April’s play-offs.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Hungary, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova and Norway booked places in next year’s home-and-away UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage after topping their qualifying round groups.
The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, began with the qualifying round running over the last four days.
Hoping to join the nine group winners are 14 other sides who have reached April’s qualifying play-offs: runners-up Cyprus, Armenia, Greece, San Marino, Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, Israel and North Macedonia plus the five best third-placed teams – Bulgaria, England, Turkey, Switzerland and Montenegro (who pipped Wales due to their superior coefficient after both were equal on all other criteria including disciplinary record). The play-off draw is on 13 February.
- Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams in FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round given byes: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots
Final standings
Group A
Through to qualifying group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Through to play-offs: Cyprus, Switzerland*
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group B
Through to qualifying group stage: Belgium (hosts)
Through to play-offs: Armenia, Montenegro*
Also in group: Scotland
Group C
Through to qualifying group stage: Poland
Through to play-offs: Greece
Also in group: Sweden, Malta (hosts)
Group D
Through to qualifying group stage: Albania
Through to play-offs: San Marino, Bulgaria (hosts)*
Also in group: Andorra
Group E
Through to qualifying group stage: Hungary
Through to play-offs: Lithuania (hosts), Turkey*
Also in group: Northern Ireland
Group F
Through to qualifying group stage: Georgia (hosts)
Through to play-offs: Germany
Also in group: Kosovo, Austria
Group G
Through to qualifying group stage: Latvia (hosts)
Through to play-offs: Denmark
Also in group: Estonia
Group H
Through to qualifying group stage: Moldova (hosts)
Through to play-offs: Israel, England*
Group I
Through to qualifying group stage: Norway
Through to play-offs: North Macedonia (hosts)
Also in group: Wales
*Five third-placed teams with best record against the top two in their group
- San Marino advanced through a round of UEFA national-team competition for the first time at any level (football or futsal)
- Malta, San Marino and Scotland all recorded their first competitive futsal points
- Austria and Northern Ireland made their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)
Road to the Netherlands
Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon
Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands