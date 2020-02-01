Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round report

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Hungary, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova and Norway booked places in next year’s home-and-away UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage after topping their qualifying round groups.

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, began with the qualifying round running over the last four days.

Hoping to join the nine group winners are 14 other sides who have reached April’s qualifying play-offs: runners-up Cyprus, Armenia, Greece, San Marino, Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, Israel and North Macedonia plus the five best third-placed teams – Bulgaria, England, Turkey, Switzerland and Montenegro (who pipped Wales due to their superior coefficient after both were equal on all other criteria including disciplinary record). The play-off draw is on 13 February.

Results

Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams in FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round given byes: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots



Bosnia and Herzegovina are safely through Fedja Krvavac

Group A

Through to qualifying group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Through to play-offs: Cyprus, Switzerland*

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group B

Through to qualifying group stage: Belgium (hosts)

Through to play-offs: Armenia, Montenegro*

Also in group: Scotland

Group C

Through to qualifying group stage: Poland

Through to play-offs: Greece

Also in group: Sweden, Malta (hosts)

San Marino made national history Bulgarian Football Union

Group D

Through to qualifying group stage: Albania

Through to play-offs: San Marino, Bulgaria (hosts)*

Also in group: Andorra

Group E

Through to qualifying group stage: Hungary

Through to play-offs: Lithuania (hosts), Turkey*

Also in group: Northern Ireland

World Cup hosts Lithuania reached the EURO play-offs Elvis Žaldaris

Group F

Through to qualifying group stage: Georgia (hosts)

Through to play-offs: Germany

Also in group: Kosovo, Austria

Group G

Through to qualifying group stage: Latvia (hosts)

Through to play-offs: Denmark

Also in group: Estonia

Group H

Through to qualifying group stage: Moldova (hosts)

Through to play-offs: Israel, England*

Norway celebrate a goal against Wales FAW/Same Old Smith photography

Group I

Through to qualifying group stage: Norway

Through to play-offs: North Macedonia (hosts)

Also in group: Wales

*Five third-placed teams with best record against the top two in their group

San Marino advanced through a round of UEFA national-team competition for the first time at any level (football or futsal)

Malta, San Marino and Scotland all recorded their first competitive futsal points

Austria and Northern Ireland made their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)

Road to the Netherlands



Log in for free to watch the highlights Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon

Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020

Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021

Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon

Play-offs: October 2021

Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc

Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands