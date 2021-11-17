Futsal EURO play-off: Serbia beat Belarus to qualify
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Serbia won the second leg in Belarus 3-2 to qualify 6-3 on aggregate.
Serbia earned the last place at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 with home and away victories against Belarus in the play-off.
While the eight group winners and six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage automatically earned their spots in the finals from 19 January to 6 February, the other two teams that finished second took each other on for the right to join them.
Serbia, who had the eighth-best record, hosted the first leg as decided by a draw made when the qualifying groups were set. Their victory takes them into Group A for the finals, meeting holders Portugal, Ukraine and hosts Netherlands in Amsterdam.
Second leg
Wednesday 17 November: Belarus 2-3 Serbia (Minsk)
- Dragan Tomić and goalkeeper Nemanja Momčilović struck before half-time for the visitors and Stefan Rakić extended the lead before Vladislav Selyuk and Sergei Krikun's late consolations.
First leg
Monday 15 November: Serbia 3-1 Belarus (Kragujevac)
- Ninoslav Aleksić and Marko Pršić scored either side of a Belarus own goal to give Serbia control of the tie before Dmitri Los pulled one back late on.