Futsal EURO play-off: Serbia beat Belarus to qualify

Serbia earned the last place at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 with home and away victories against Belarus in the play-off.

While the eight group winners and six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage automatically earned their spots in the finals from 19 January to 6 February, the other two teams that finished second took each other on for the right to join them.

Serbia, who had the eighth-best record, hosted the first leg as decided by a draw made when the qualifying groups were set. Their victory takes them into Group A for the finals, meeting holders Portugal, Ukraine and hosts Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Second leg

Wednesday 17 November: Belarus 2-3 Serbia (Minsk)

Dragan Tomić and goalkeeper Nemanja Momčilović struck before half-time for the visitors and Stefan Rakić extended the lead before Vladislav Selyuk and Sergei Krikun's late consolations.

First leg

Monday 15 November: Serbia 3-1 Belarus (Kragujevac)