Futsal EURO 2022 match results

Portugal have retained their UEFA Futsal EURO title after the 2022 edition reached a dramatic climax in the Netherlands.

The holders battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Russia 4-2 in the decider, thus winning the first ever 16-team finals. That came after Spain defeated Russia 4-1 to take bronze, as the final day of action ended a tournament that ran from 19 January to 6 February at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and Groningen's MartiniPlaza.

FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Sunday 6 February

Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain

Final

Portugal 4-2 Russia

Third-place match

Spain 4-1 Ukraine

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 4 February

Ukraine 2-3 Russia

Portugal 3-2 Spain

QUARTER-FINALS

Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine

Tuesday 1 February:

Russia 3-1 Georgia

Spain 5-1 Slovakia

Monday 31 January:

Portugal 3-2 Finland

Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine

GROUP STAGE

Saturday 29 January

Highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

Group C

Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

Russia 5-1 Poland

Group D

Georgia 0-8 Spain

Azerbaijan 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday 28 January

Group B

Kazakhstan 4-1 Italy

Slovenia 1-2 Finland

Group A

Ukraine 0-1 Portugal

Netherlands 2-3 Serbia

Wednesday 26 January

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan

Group D

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia

Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan

Tuesday 25 January

Group C

Croatia 0-4 Russia

Poland 2-2 Slovakia

Monday 24 January

Highlights: Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan

Group B

Italy 2-2 Slovenia

Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan

Sunday 23 January

Group A

Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

Portugal 4-1 Netherlands

Saturday 22 January

Group D

Georgia 3-2 Azerbaijan

Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday 21 January

Group C

Russia 7-1 Slovakia

Poland 1-3 Croatia

Thursday 20 January

Group B

Kazakhstan 4-4 Slovenia

Italy 3-3 Finland

Highlights: Serbia 2-4 Portugal

Wednesday 19 January

Group A

Serbia 2-4 Portugal

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Venues

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam: Group stage, knockouts

The 10,500-seater arena opened in 2012 and in addition to staging major indoor sports, it is a leading concert venue.

MartiniPlaza, Groningen: Group stage

The 3,900-seater arena opened in 1989 and was expanded in 2000. It has held major tennis and basketball events as well as concerts and exhibitions. It is home to the Donar basketball team.