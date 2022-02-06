Futsal EURO 2022 match results
Sunday 6 February 2022
Portugal have retained their UEFA Futsal EURO title after the 2022 edition reached a dramatic climax in the Netherlands.
The holders battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Russia 4-2 in the decider, thus winning the first ever 16-team finals. That came after Spain defeated Russia 4-1 to take bronze, as the final day of action ended a tournament that ran from 19 January to 6 February at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and Groningen's MartiniPlaza.
FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH
Sunday 6 February
Final
Portugal 4-2 Russia
Third-place match
Spain 4-1 Ukraine
SEMI-FINALS
Friday 4 February
Ukraine 2-3 Russia
Portugal 3-2 Spain
QUARTER-FINALS
Tuesday 1 February:
Russia 3-1 Georgia
Spain 5-1 Slovakia
Monday 31 January:
Portugal 3-2 Finland
Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine
GROUP STAGE
Saturday 29 January
Group C
Slovakia 5-3 Croatia
Russia 5-1 Poland
Group D
Georgia 0-8 Spain
Azerbaijan 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Friday 28 January
Group B
Kazakhstan 4-1 Italy
Slovenia 1-2 Finland
Group A
Ukraine 0-1 Portugal
Netherlands 2-3 Serbia
Wednesday 26 January
Group D
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia
Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan
Tuesday 25 January
Group C
Croatia 0-4 Russia
Poland 2-2 Slovakia
Monday 24 January
Group B
Italy 2-2 Slovenia
Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan
Sunday 23 January
Group A
Serbia 1-6 Ukraine
Portugal 4-1 Netherlands
Saturday 22 January
Group D
Georgia 3-2 Azerbaijan
Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Friday 21 January
Group C
Russia 7-1 Slovakia
Poland 1-3 Croatia
Thursday 20 January
Group B
Kazakhstan 4-4 Slovenia
Italy 3-3 Finland
Wednesday 19 January
Group A
Serbia 2-4 Portugal
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
Venues
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam: Group stage, knockouts
The 10,500-seater arena opened in 2012 and in addition to staging major indoor sports, it is a leading concert venue.
MartiniPlaza, Groningen: Group stage
The 3,900-seater arena opened in 1989 and was expanded in 2000. It has held major tennis and basketball events as well as concerts and exhibitions. It is home to the Donar basketball team.