Where to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2022: TV, streaming
Monday 29 November 2021
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Futsal EURO 2022. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Rights holders
All broadcasters in participating countries (shown below in upper case ITALICS) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official broadcast partners (subject to update)
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE, RNE, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER
Armenia: Armenia Public TV
Austria: ORF
AZERBAIJAN: Ictimai
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
CROATIA: HRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark: DKDR, TV2
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DKDR, TV2
FINLAND: YLE
GEORGIA: GPB
Germany: ARD
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: KAN/Charlton, IPBC
ITALY: RAI
KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakhstan TV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: SRG
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TRM
Montenegro: RTCG
NETHERLANDS: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV
Norway: NRK, TV2 Norway
POLAND: TVP
PORTUGAL: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE, TV4
Romania: TVR
RUSSIA: Match TV
San Marino: RAI
SERBIA: RTS
SLOVAKIA: RTVS
SLOVENIA: RTVSLO
SPAIN: TVE, RNE, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER
Sweden: SVT, TV4
Switzerland: SRG
Turkey: TRT
UK: BBC
UKRAINE: PBC
Vatican City: RAI
Asia & Pacific
PR China: Super Sports, CMG
Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen): beIN Sports
Americas
Latin America (Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela): ESPN Latin America
United States: ESPN/Univision
All information subject to change.