UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Kazakhstan vs Slovenia, Italy vs Finland

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group B begins on Thursday with the first two games at Groningen's MartiniPlaza.

We preview the games with three established forces and one finals debutants opening their campaigns.

Kazakhstan's first Futsal EURO finals appearance was only in 2016 but having made the semis twice in a row, and matched that at last year's FIFA Futsal World Cup – losing only on penalties to Portugal, as they did against Spain at EURO 2018 – they travel to the Netherlands with a real shot at the title. As always they are based around the strong Kairat Almaty squad, sharing a coach in Kaká, with the likes of forward-running goalkeeper Higuita, Douglas Junior, Dauren Tursagulov, Chingiz Yesenamanov and new Kazakhstan call-up Edson bolstered by Taynan, now with Murcia FS.

Futsal EURO: Goalscoring keepers

Slovenia, though, are well established at this level, knocking out Italy to reach the quarter-finals as hosts in 2018. Kristjan Čujec recently bowed out of the team due to injury but Igor Osredkar, Gašper Vrhovec and Alen Fetić are familiar faces in a squad long on experience

Kakà, Kazakhstan coach: "We know the Slovenian team very well. We played them a couple of years ago and could only beat them in the last few minutes. We know it's going to be a very tough game, but we're looking forward to it and we want to start this tournament with a win."

Alen Fetić, Slovenia player: "I think we can compete with Kazakhstan. They may not be the quickest team, which is good for us. They are not particularly aggressive either, but they have exceptional futsal skills."

Key stat: Tursagulov scored with 35 seconds left to give Kazakhstan a comeback 4-3 win against Slovenia in what proved a crucial February 2020 World Cup qualifier.

Italy have never missed a Futsal EURO final tournament and lifted the trophy in 2003 and 2014; Finland are the first of four teams making their debut in this expanded 16-nation event. The Azzurri, much changed from their 2018 disappointment, know they have no easy task; they might have beaten Finland twice in their qualifying group for this tournament last year but in early 2020 a 2-2 draw between the teams was crucial as Italy were pipped to a World Cup play-off spot.

Finland are led by experienced captain Panu Autio UEFA via Sportsfile

Finland lost that play-off 6-5 on aggregate to Serbia, the latest in a series of qualifying near-misses ever since the hugely experienced Mićo Martić (who spent much of his playing career in Italy) took over as coach of the long-time minnows in 2013. Their historic first finals spot was then sealed in April with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Belgium.

Massimiliano Bellarte, Italy coach: "There was a need to renew and rejuvenate the group: this can spark enthusiasm."

Juhana Jyrkiäinen, Finland player: "There are no surprises coming up in the opening match and we know our opponents well. The feeling that we are not just going to show up, but to make an impact, has become stronger all the time."

Key stat: Italy's group exit in 2018 was the first time they had failed to make the Futsal EURO last eight in any format.