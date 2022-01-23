UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Italy vs Slovenia, Finland vs Kazakhstan

After two exciting draws to begin UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group B on Thursday, the action continues on Monday at Groningen's MartiniPlaza as Italy face Slovenia and Finland play Kazakhstan.

We preview the games.

Highlights: Italy 3-3 Finland

In the end, two-time champions Italy were relieved to come away from their opener against debutants Finland with a 3-3 draw, Cainan de Matos equalising with 76 seconds left. Slovenia, meanwhile, led 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2 against Kazakhstan and performed excellently, only for the match to end 4-4 – leaving this group wide open.

Slovenia lost the experienced Gašper Vrhovec to a muscle problem during the Kazakhstan game, meaning that Kristjan Čujec has opted to come out of the injury-enforced international retirement he announced late last year in order to replace his long-time colleague in the squad.

Even before Čujec's call, Slovenia's energy and tactical nous caught the eye during their opening game and captain Igor Osredkar will hope to repeat his heroics of four years ago in Ljubljana, when his two late goals earned a 2-1 comeback win against Italy that took the hosts through their group ahead of the Azzurri.

As for Italy skipper and goalkeeper Stefano Mammarella, he will be looking for a different outcome after being beaten by three long-range shots against Finland. "I still have fun playing like when I was a child," he said afterwards, "but today it wasn't all that fun."

Kristjan Čujec, new Slovenia call-up: "It seemed right to me to come and help the national team, these guys with whom I have played practically for our entire careers."

Key stat: Slovenia beat Italy 3-2 in the 2014 group stage, while the Azzurri won 2-1 as hosts in 2003. Both times, Italy lifted the trophy.

Highlights: Kazakhstan 4-4 Slovenia

Finland might have been denied a dream debut win by Italy, but there was no arguing with the quality of their performance and especially their three goals. They will need all that excellence once again as they tackle a Kazakhstan side considered the most likely of the 12 contenders yet to win a title to claim their first.

The newcomers will have noted that Kazakhstan showed some vulnerability against Slovenia, especially with Higuita unusually caught in possession, but Douglas Junior and Co also demonstrated their ability to fight back in adversity.

Kazakhstan will hope to have Dauren Tursagulov back from the injury that kept him out of the Slovenia game, though Albert Akbalikov's red card means he is suspended for their first competitive meeting with Finland.

Mićo Martić, Finland coach: "Some of the team were still getting into shape after the winter break [against Italy] and I believe we will play better. It was our aim to compete well against Italy. We did it, and we are ready to play as I believe we can play – better!"

Key stat: Panu Autio's goal for Finland on Thursday was his 101st for the team.

