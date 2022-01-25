UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia, Spain vs Azerbaijan

Spain and Georgia could both have the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals in their sights after Wednesday's Group D action at Groningen's MartiniPlaza.

On Saturday, Spain beat debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose fellow newcomers Georgia recovered from two down to defeat Azerbaijan. The winners swap opponents on Matchday 2; we preview the games.

Both teams were able to take positives from their final tournament bows on Saturday. Georgia had the most to enjoy as they came back from two down to secure a deserved 3-2 win against Azerbaijan, but Bosnia and Herzegovina were far from disgraced despite the 5-1 scoreline to Spain, and on Wednesday welcome back goalkeeper Darko Milanović after suspension.

Highlights: Georgia 3-2 Azerbaijan

Another victory could prove enough for Georgia to progress, provided Azerbaijan do not beat Spain later on, and their attacking game was a joy to watch, not allowing their early deficit to knock them off their stride. Bosnia and Herzegovina will be up to speed though after facing a tournament favourite in Spain, and showed enough to suggest they can challenge a team they are meeting competitively for the first time.

Ivo Krezo, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "Georgia have a really highly-motivated team, as they showed on Saturday. But we will be stronger as our goalkeeper is back from suspension."

Chaguinha, Georgia player: "There are no easy games any more and we have to leave it all out there on the pitch if we want to succeed. It was crucial to win [against Azerbaijan] but the job is only half done."

Key stat: This is the first time two Futsal EURO finals debutants have met since Croatia played Yugoslavia in 1999.

Highlights: Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Spain have never gone more than one Futsal EURO in a row without winning the title and their efficient display on Saturday had the mark of a team with a lot more to come. Fede Vidal was able to try out several different tactical systems against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and praised his team's "complete" defensive display. Adolfo remains a doubt for Wednesday's game.

Azerbaijan were under pressure throughout against Georgia, even when taking an early two-goal lead, and are now faced with a situation of potentially having to win against the seven-time champions to give themselves every chance before the last group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sergio Lozano, Spain player: "We're taking it one game at a time, step by step. In recent tournaments there have been other teams that have been better than us, but we know that if we play our game we can win the title. But we have to be humble, because if you're not good, anyone can beat you."

Alesio, Azerbaijan coach: "Our chances are not gone yet. True, we lost an important game, but we have two more ahead. We will work on our mistakes in training. It is also necessary to talk to the lads from a psychological point of view. We will fight until the end. Of course, not everything depends on us. The outcome of the match between Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina is also very important. If Georgia win, it will be difficult for us."

Key stat: Spain beat Azerbaijan 1-0 to top their group at UEFA Futsal EURO 2018.

