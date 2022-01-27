UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Group A and B deciders

A maximum four quarter-final spots are on offer – and all eight teams remain in at least mathematical contention – as UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Groups A and B end on Friday.

We preview the action as the competitors in both Monday quarter-finals are set, with the winner of each group meeting the runners-up in the other.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts KAZ Kazakhstan Playing now 2 1 1 0 10 6 4 4 SVN Slovenia Playing now 2 0 2 0 6 6 0 2 ITA Italy Playing now 2 0 2 0 5 5 0 2 FIN Finland Playing now 2 0 1 1 5 9 -4 1

Kazakhstan came from behind three times to draw their opener against Slovenia 4-4 and then trailed twice to debutants Finland before running away with a 6-2 victory that took them clear at the top. A draw will be enough for Kazakhstan, who have reached the semis in both their previous Futsal EURO finals, and they could even afford to lose if Slovenia do not win.

Italy drew 3-3 with Finland and 2-2 with Slovenia, coming from behind each time and pushing hard at the end for winners. Victory would take them through and avoid a second straight group exit, and also avenge their last knockout game, a 5-2 quarter-final loss to Kazakhstan in 2016. Kazakhstan's Albert Akbalikov and Italy's Eduardo Alano are both suspended.

Kaká﻿, Kazakhstan coach: "I expect a very good Italy team, one that takes a lot of risks. In both games so far they have been drawing and used the flying keeper at the end to [try to] snatch the win so they are clearly not satisfied with drawing, they want to go all out for the win. That's what we have to prepare for."

Cainan de Matos, Italy player: "We know it's going to be difficult in the last match against Kazakhstan, but we have to try to get the win to qualify."

Key stat: Italy had never failed to finish among the top eight in a Futsal EURO until their group exit at the hands of hosts Slovenia in 2018.

Slovenia's two draws have left them knowing a win would definitely take them to a third quarter-final in four editions. Even a draw will be enough if Italy lose, while Slovenia could also progress on goals scored if both games end all square.

Finland were within sight of victory in their opener against Italy before a late equaliser and dared to dream against Kazakhstan when they deservedly led 2-1 in the second half. A win would keep Finland's debut campaign going into the knockouts unless Kazakhstan lose, which would mean the Finns finishing behind Kazakhstan on head-to-head.

Alen Fetić, Slovenia player: "Finland are a physically strong team, they showed that in the first game. They deserve to be at EURO so it will be a physical, difficult game. All their players are strong."

Panu Autio, Finland captain: "Nothing is lost and we will fight until the end in order to qualify. We have seen what Slovenia are capable of and it's going to be a tough game for sure but we will try our best."

Key stat: These teams last met in a January 2017 friendly, Denis Totošković scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 Slovenia win.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 2 2 0 0 8 3 5 6 NED Netherlands Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 UKR Ukraine Playing now 2 1 0 1 8 4 4 3 SRB Serbia Playing now 2 0 0 2 3 10 -7 0

Holders Portugal have started steadily rather than spectacularly, but that was also the case in last year's FIFA Futsal World Cup, where they ended up with the trophy. After beating Serbia 4-2 and the Netherlands 4-1, the only way they can go out is if they lose by six goals or more and the hosts win.

Ukraine lost 3-2 to the Netherlands in their opener but roared back on Sunday when they stunned Serbia 6-1. Another victory will take them through, and a draw would be enough if the Dutch lose. Even if Ukraine are defeated, they will go through if the Netherlands are beaten by eight goals or fewer.

Mykhailo Zvarych, Ukraine player: "I think that with the attitude, dedication and fighting spirit [Ukraine showed against Serbia], we will beat [the Netherlands] as well."

André Coelho, Portugal player: "We cannot afford to lose against a team who are among the top ten in Europe. We look at each match like a final and that will be the case again against Ukraine."

Key stat: Ukraine have only failed to get out of the group stage once in their nine previous finals appearances – in 2007, the last eight-team tournament.

The hosts have performed well in both games so far and when tickets went on sale on Wednesday for this game, they sold out instantly. A win is enough for the Netherlands unless Ukraine win by between one and five goals. A Dutch draw would mean progress unless Ukraine win, but the hosts will be out if they lose.

Serbia, depleted by pre-tournament injuries that have deprived them of Slobodan Rajčević and Jovan Lazarević, have not been able to show the level of performance they displayed in reaching the World Cup round of 16, where they pushed Portugal to extra time. Only a nine-goal win, and a Ukraine loss, can take Serbia into the quarter-finals.

Max Tjaden, Netherlands coach: "If we can repeat the motivation and the spirit of the game against Ukraine, I have every confidence that we will reach the quarter-finals."

Dejan Majes, Serbia coach: "We will do everything we can to beat the Netherlands as I don't think we deserve to end on zero points."

Key stat: Netherlands are aiming to avoid becoming only the fourth Futsal EURO hosts to go out in the group stage after Belgium (2014), Hungary (2010) and the Czech Republic (2005).