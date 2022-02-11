Futsal EURO 2022 team of the tournament

The UEFA Technical Observers have confirmed their top five players for UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.

Alongside Player of the Tournament Zicky, Ukraine goalkeeper Kyrylo Tsypun and Spain's Sergio Lozano make their Team of the Tournament debut, while Kazakhstan's Douglas Junior makes the cut for the third successive Futsal EURO, having appeared in the 2016 and 2018 Squads of the Tournament. Russia's Sergei Abramov (also selected in 2016) appears for a second time.

The UEFA Technical Team comprised of experienced international coaches Miguel Rodrigo and Mato Stanković. They are responsible for writing the tournament review, which will be available later this year from UEFA.com.

Team of the Tournament

Kyrylo Tsypun (Ukraine, GK)

Sergio Lozano (Spain)

Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)

Sergei Abramov (Russia)

Zicky (Portugal, Player of the Tournament)