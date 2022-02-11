UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Futsal EURO 2022 team of the tournament

Friday 11 February 2022

Ukraine, Spain, Kazakhstan, Russia and winners Portugal all have players in the UEFA Technical Observers' selection.

The UEFA Technical Observers have confirmed their top five players for UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.

Alongside Player of the Tournament Zicky, Ukraine goalkeeper Kyrylo Tsypun and Spain's Sergio Lozano make their Team of the Tournament debut, while Kazakhstan's Douglas Junior makes the cut for the third successive Futsal EURO, having appeared in the 2016 and 2018 Squads of the Tournament. Russia's Sergei Abramov (also selected in 2016) appears for a second time.

The UEFA Technical Team comprised of experienced international coaches Miguel Rodrigo and Mato Stanković. They are responsible for writing the tournament review, which will be available later this year from UEFA.com.

Team of the Tournament

Kyrylo Tsypun (Ukraine, GK)
Sergio Lozano (Spain)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
Sergei Abramov (Russia)
Zicky (Portugal, Player of the Tournament)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 11 February 2022

Related Items

Futsal EURO: Tactical trends
Live

Futsal EURO: Tactical trends

The case for attacking pivots and the ins and outs of substitutions.
Portugal win: 2022 at a glance
Live

Portugal win: 2022 at a glance

Portugal are Futsal EURO champions for the second time in a row: the story of the tournament.
Player of the Tournament: Zicky
Live

Player of the Tournament: Zicky

Portugal's Zicky has been named Hisense Player of the Tournament at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.
Highlights: Portugal retain crown
Live

Highlights: Portugal retain crown

Portugal battled back from 2-0 down as they beat Russia 4-2 to retain the Futsal EURO title.
Futsal EURO: Tactical trends
Live

Futsal EURO: Tactical trends

The case for attacking pivots and the ins and outs of substitutions.