Where to watch Futsal EURO 2026: TV, live streaming
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia is available to watch around Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners in Europe and across the globe.
Fans can watch the best of the best on the ultimate stage by finding their local Futsal EURO 2026 broadcast partner(s) below.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live and for free in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Official Futsal EURO 2026 broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Futsal EURO 2026. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Albania: Dividend
Andorra: la chaine L'Équipe
Armenia: First Channel
Austria: sportdigital
Belarus: Sport TV
Belgium: RTBF Auvio
France (including French overseas territories): la chaine L'Équipe
Germany: sportdigital
Greece: ERT
Hungary: M4 Sport Online
Israel: sport1
Italy: RAISPORT
Kosovo: Dividend
Monaco: la chaine L'Équipe
Netherlands (including Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius): ZIggo Sport
Poland: TVP Sport
Portugal: Canal 11
Romania: Pro TV
San Marino: RAISPORT
Slovenia: Pro Plus
Spain: RTVE Play
Switzerland: sportidigital
Ukraine: Megogo
Vatican City: RAISPORT
Africa and Middle East
Algeria: BeIn Connect
Bahrain: BeIn Connect
Benin: New World Sport
Burkina Faso: New World Sport
Burundi: New World Sport
Cameroon: New World Sport
Central African Republic: New World Sport
Chad: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Comoros: New World Sport
Congo Republic: New World Sport
Democratic Republic of Congo: New World Sport
Djibouti: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Egypt: BeIn Connect
Gabon: New World Sport
Ghana: SportyTV
Guinea: New World Sport
Iran: BeIn Connect
Iraq: BeIn Connect
Ivory Coast: New World Sport
Jordan: BeIn Connect
Kenya: SportyTV
Kuwait: BeIn Connect
Lebanon: BeIn Connect
Libya: BeIn Connect
Madagascar: New World Sport
Mali: New World Sport
Mauritania: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Mauritius: New World Sport
Morocco: BeIn Connect
Niger: New World Sport
Nigeria: SportyTV
Oman: BeIn Connect
Palestine: BeIn Connect
Qatar: BeIn Connect
Rwanda: New World Sport
Saudi Arabia: BeIn Connect
Senegal: New World Sport
Seychelles: New World Sport
Somalia: BeIn Connect
South Africa: SportyTV
South Sudan: BeIn Connect
Sudan: BeIn Connect
Syria: BeIn Connect
Togo: New World Sport
Tunisia: BeIn Connect
United Arab Emirates: BeIn Connect
Yemen Republic: BeIn Connect
Americas
Argentina: Disney+
Belize: Disney+
Bolivia: Disney+
Brazil: Disney+
Chile: Disney+
Colombia: Disney+
Costa Rica: Disney+
Dominican Republic: Disney+
Ecuador: Disney+
El Salvador: Disney+
French Guyana: Disney+
Guatemala: Disney+
Honduras: Disney+
Nicaragua: Disney+
Panama: Disney+
Paraguay: Disney+
Peru: Disney+
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): VIX
Uruguay: Disney+
Venezuela: Disney+