UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Where to watch Futsal EURO 2026: TV, live streaming

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.

Where to watch Futsal EURO 2026: TV, live streaming
UEFA

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia is available to watch around Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners in Europe and across the globe.

Fans can watch the best of the best on the ultimate stage by finding their local Futsal EURO 2026 broadcast partner(s) below.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live and for free in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Official Futsal EURO 2026 broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Futsal EURO 2026. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: Dividend
Andorra: la chaine L'Équipe 
Armenia: First Channel
Austria: sportdigital 
Belarus: Sport TV
Belgium: RTBF Auvio 
France (including French overseas territories): la chaine L'Équipe 
Germanysportdigital
Greece: ERT 
Hungary: M4 Sport Online 
Israel: sport1 
Italy: RAISPORT 
Kosovo: Dividend
Monaco: la chaine L'Équipe 
Netherlands (including Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius): ZIggo Sport 
Poland: TVP Sport 
Portugal: Canal 11 
Romania: Pro TV 
San Marino: RAISPORT 
Slovenia: Pro Plus
Spain: RTVE Play 
Switzerland: sportidigital 
Ukraine: Megogo 
Vatican City: RAISPORT 

Africa and Middle East

Algeria: BeIn Connect 
Bahrain: BeIn Connect 
Benin: New World Sport
Burkina Faso: New World Sport
Burundi: New World Sport
Cameroon: New World Sport
Central African Republic: New World Sport
Chad: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Comoros: New World Sport
Congo Republic: New World Sport
Democratic Republic of Congo: New World Sport
Djibouti: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Egypt: BeIn Connect 
Gabon: New World Sport
Ghana: SportyTV 
Guinea: New World Sport
Iran: BeIn Connect 
Iraq: BeIn Connect 
Ivory Coast: New World Sport
Jordan: BeIn Connect 
Kenya: SportyTV
Kuwait: BeIn Connect 
Lebanon: BeIn Connect 
Libya: BeIn Connect 
Madagascar: New World Sport
Mali: New World Sport
Mauritania: BeIn Connect, New World Sport
Mauritius: New World Sport
Morocco: BeIn Connect 
Niger: New World Sport
Nigeria: SportyTV 
Oman: BeIn Connect 
Palestine: BeIn Connect 
Qatar: BeIn Connect 
Rwanda: New World Sport
Saudi Arabia: BeIn Connect 
Senegal: New World Sport
Seychelles: New World Sport
Somalia: BeIn Connect 
South Africa: SportyTV 
South Sudan: BeIn Connect 
Sudan: BeIn Connect 
Syria: BeIn Connect 
Togo: New World Sport
Tunisia: BeIn Connect 
United Arab Emirates: BeIn Connect 
Yemen Republic: BeIn Connect 

Americas

Argentina: Disney+ 
Belize: Disney+ 
Bolivia: Disney+ 
Brazil: Disney+ 
Chile: Disney+ 
Colombia: Disney+ 
Costa Rica: Disney+ 
Dominican Republic: Disney+ 
Ecuador: Disney+ 
El Salvador: Disney+ 
French Guyana: Disney+ 
Guatemala: Disney+ 
Honduras: Disney+ 
Nicaragua: Disney+ 
Panama: Disney+ 
Paraguay: Disney+ 
Peru: Disney+
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): VIX 
Uruguay: Disney+ 
Venezuela: Disney+ 

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, December 2, 2025