Latvia and Lithuania selected to host Futsal EURO 2026

Latvia and Lithuania will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Riga and Kaunas after being selected at today's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Hamburg.

It will be the first time either the Latvian Football Federation or Lithuanian Football Federation has hosted a senior UEFA national-team final tournament. The 2026 event, to be played on dates between 18 January and 8 February that year, will be the second Futsal EURO since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years following Netherlands 2022.

Matches will be played at two venues with experience of staging major futsal events. Arena Riga in the Latvian capital was the venue for the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship and 2022 UEFA Futsal Champions League final tournaments. Kaunas Arena in Lithuania's second largest city hosted 22 matches in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, including both the opening game and the final.

The two Baltic neighbours will be the first co-hosts for a Futsal EURO. Their 14 finals opponents will be decided by qualifying running from April 2024 to September 2025.

Latvia and Lithuania follow in the footsteps of previous Futsal EURO hosts Netherlands (2022), Slovenia (2018), Serbia (2016), Belgium (2014), Croatia (2012), Hungary (2010), Portugal (2007), Czechia (2005), Italy (2003), Russia (2001) and Spain, who held the first UEFA European Futsal Championship of 1999 and also the 1996 UEFA European Futsal Tournament.