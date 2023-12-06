Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying: Format, calendar

The first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will launch in 2025 with four European qualifying slots among the 16 berths in the final tournament, for which dates and venues are to be confirmed.

European qualifying will run in three stages between April 2024 and April 2025, all played as one-venue mini-tournaments: preliminary round, main round and elite round.

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots Hosts: 1

AFC: 3

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 3

OFC: 1

UEFA: 4

Qualifying format

The lowest-ranked teams in the UEFA women's futsal national team coefficient rankings start the competition in the preliminary round. The number of teams in the preliminary round depends on the number of entries.

The remaining entrants will begin in the main round with the exception of Portugal and Spain, who begin in the elite round.

If a European team is selected to host the World Cup, they qualify directly for the final tournament.

Preliminary round (draw 27 February, matches 14–19 May)

The teams are drawn into groups of three or four teams, depending on the level of entries.

Group winners and if required the best runner(s)-up progress to the main round.

Main round (draw 27 February, match dates TBC)



The 24 teams (including a number entering directly in the main round depending on the level of entries) are drawn into six groups of four

The group winners and, if necessary*, the best runner-up qualify for the elite round.

*Depending on an eventual European World Cup host selection

Elite round (draw and match dates TBC)

