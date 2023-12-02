New Women's Futsal EURO format

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO is to expand to have an eight-team final tournament, held every four years, to follow the introduction of a FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup.

Since the first edition in 2019, Women's Futsal EURO has concluded with a four-team knockout event held every two years. With the new 16-team World Cup to begin in 2025 the EURO format is to change, with the first eight-nation showpiece in 2027, as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Hamburg.

Qualifying for the first World Cup will begin in 2024, with the regulations and format to be confirmed shortly. Qualifying for the next EURO will run in 2026, with the regulations and format for the tournament to be confirmed at a later date.

Spain have won all three editions of UEFA Women's Futsal EURO held so far – in 2019 and 2022 (postponed from 2021), both in Gondomar, Portugal, then 2023 in Debrecen, Hungary.