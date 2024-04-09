Futsal EURO 2026 preliminary round guide
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Article summary
The road to the 2026 finals begins with the preliminary round running until Sunday April. deciding the last six slots in the main round.
Article top media content
Article body
The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia and Lithuania begins with the preliminary round running until Sunday.
In all 12 teams of the 48 entrants begin in the preliminary round. Co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals while the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023 enter directly in the main round.
The preliminary round contenders will compete in three groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. The top two in each group will go through to the main round, drawn on 30 May and played as home-and-away fixtures from December.
Group A (9–12 April)
Cyprus (hosts), Andorra, Estonia, Northern Ireland
Group B (11–14 April)
Israel, Bulgaria, Austria (hosts), San Marino
Group C (10–13 April)
Switzerland (hosts), Malta, Gibraltar, Scotland
Teams entering directly in main round
Portugal (holders), Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Georgia, Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Sweden, Montenegro, Kosovo, England, Denmark, Albania, Norway, Greece, Türkiye
Futsal EURO 2026 dates
Main round draw: 30 May 2024
Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025
Play-off draw: 15 May 2025
Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): Between 18 January and 8 February 2026