Futsal EURO 2026 preliminary round report

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia and Lithuania is well and truly under way, with six teams having advanced from the preliminary round to earn places in the main round.

Through from preliminary round Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, Switzerland

In all, 12 of the 48 entrants began in the preliminary round. Co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, while the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023 enter directly in the main round.

The preliminary round contenders competed in three groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. The top two in each group booked tickets to the main round, with the draw to be held on 30 May and the 40 teams set to contest home-and-away fixtures from December.

Preliminary round matches



Group A (9–12 April)

Through to main round: Andorra, Cyprus (hosts)

Also in group: Estonia, Northern Ireland

Group B (11–14 April)

Through to main round: Austria (hosts), Bulgaria

Also in group: Israel, San Marino

Group C (10–13 April)

Through to main round: Switzerland (hosts), Malta

Also in group: Gibraltar, Scotland

Teams entering directly in main round Portugal (holders), Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Georgia, Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Sweden, Montenegro, Kosovo, England, Denmark, Albania, Norway, Greece, Türkiye

Futsal EURO 2026 dates

Main round draw: 30 May 2024

Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025

Play-off draw: 15 May 2025

Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025

Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): Between 18 January and 8 February 2026