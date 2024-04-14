UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Futsal EURO 2026 preliminary round report

Sunday, April 14, 2024

The main round line-up is complete after six teams progressed from the preliminary round at the start of the road to the 2026 finals.

UEFA via Getty Images

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia and Lithuania is well and truly under way, with six teams having advanced from the preliminary round to earn places in the main round.

Through from preliminary round

Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, Switzerland

In all, 12 of the 48 entrants began in the preliminary round. Co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, while the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023 enter directly in the main round.

The preliminary round contenders competed in three groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. The top two in each group booked tickets to the main round, with the draw to be held on 30 May and the 40 teams set to contest home-and-away fixtures from December.

Preliminary round matches


Group A (9–12 April)
Through to main round: Andorra, Cyprus (hosts)
Also in group: Estonia, Northern Ireland

Group B (11–14 April)
Through to main round: Austria (hosts), Bulgaria
Also in group: Israel, San Marino

Group C (10–13 April)
Through to main round: Switzerland (hosts), Malta
Also in group: Gibraltar, Scotland

Teams entering directly in main round

Portugal (holders), Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Georgia, Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Sweden, Montenegro, Kosovo, England, Denmark, Albania, Norway, Greece, Türkiye

Futsal EURO 2026 dates

Main round draw: 30 May 2024
Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025
Play-off draw: 15 May 2025
Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): Between 18 January and 8 February 2026

