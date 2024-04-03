Futsal EURO 2026 preliminary round starts Tuesday

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia and Lithuania begins with the preliminary round running from 9 to 14 April.

In all 12 teams of the 48 entrants begin in the preliminary round. Co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals while the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023 enter directly in the main round.

The preliminary round contenders will compete in three groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. The top two in each group will go through to the main round, drawn on 30 May and played as home-and-away fixtures from December.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (9–12 April)

Cyprus (hosts), Andorra, Estonia, Northern Ireland

Group B (11–14 April)

Israel, Bulgaria, Austria (hosts), San Marino

Group C (10–13 April)

Switzerland (hosts), Malta, Gibraltar, Scotland

Teams entering directly in main round Portugal (holders), Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Georgia, Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Sweden, Montenegro, Kosovo, England, Denmark, Albania, Norway, Greece, Türkiye

Qualifying format