Futsal EURO 2026 preliminary round starts Tuesday

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

The road to the 2026 finals begins with the preliminary round running from 9 to 14 April. deciding the last six slots in the main round.

UEFA via Getty Images

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Latvia and Lithuania begins with the preliminary round running from 9 to 14 April.

In all 12 teams of the 48 entrants begin in the preliminary round. Co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals while the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023 enter directly in the main round.

The preliminary round contenders will compete in three groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. The top two in each group will go through to the main round, drawn on 30 May and played as home-and-away fixtures from December.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (9–12 April)
Cyprus (hosts), Andorra, Estonia, Northern Ireland

Group B (11–14 April)
Israel, Bulgaria, Austria (hosts), San Marino

Group C (10–13 April)
Switzerland (hosts), Malta, Gibraltar, Scotland

Teams entering directly in main round

Portugal (holders), Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Georgia, Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Sweden, Montenegro, Kosovo, England, Denmark, Albania, Norway, Greece, Türkiye

Qualifying format

Futsal EURO 2026 dates

Main round draw: 30 May 2024
Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025
Play-off draw: 15 May 2025
Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): Between 18 January and 8 February 2026

