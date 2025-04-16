Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round: Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine into finals
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Ten teams won their main round groups to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the finals while the eight-team play-offs are also taking shape.
Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Poland, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine have won their UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round groups to seal their spots in the final tournament, with the last slot in the eight-team play-off line-up to be settled later on Wednesday.
Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying: State of play
Qualified for finals so far: Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
Confirmed in play-offs so far: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, Slovakia
Can still reach play-offs: Belgium, Serbia
The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.
France claimed the last automatic slot on Wednesday; needing to avoid a four-goal defeat in Georgia, Les Bleus fell 2-0 down but rallied to draw 3-3. On the penultimate day of action on Tuesday, Spain beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 to keep up their record of qualifying in every edition. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia are confirmed in the play-offs, as are Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania and Slovakia. Greece's loss to Sweden meant that, although they ended second in Group 5, they and Netherlands will not be among the eight runners-up advancing to September's ties.
Ukraine qualified on Friday as they defeated Cyprus 11-1 while the only side that could catch them, Romania, lost 2-1 in Germany. Croatia went through after a 6-0 win against nearest challengers Greece and Belarus beat twice champions Italy 2-1 to qualify for the first time since their 2010 debut.
On Thursday, Poland qualified with a 6-0 win against Türki̇ye thanks to Moldova keeping their own play-off hopes alive by defeating Slovakia, currently second in Group 3, 5-3. Slovenia also booked their place with a 4-0 victory against Norway. Holders Portugal became the first team to confirm qualification from the main round in February and the following month Czechia and major tournament debutants Armenia (beating Kazakhstan) were next to join them.
The last play-off place will be taken by either Belgium or Serbia. Belgium are second in Group 9 but will miss out if they lose to Austria and Serbia beat Czechia to end as runners-up.
So far in qualifying a number of nations have enjoyed record home crowds or home competitive crowds: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark (the 3,570 against Albania nearly three times their previous record for a home futsal game), England, Finland, Germany (their home record 3,484 against Cyprus, an attendance number which they nearly matched in their loss to Ukraine), Greece, Kosovo, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Türkiye.
Main round groups
All kick-off times are CET
Group 1 (complete)
Results
15 April: Ukraine 3-1 Romania
15 April: Cyprus 1-4 Germany
11 April: Germany 2-1 Romania
11 April: Ukraine 11-1 Cyprus
5 February: Cyprus 3-4 Romania
4 February: Ukraine 9-0 Germany
31 January: Germany 3-5 Ukraine
31 January: Romania 6-1 Cyprus
18 December: Germany 2-1 Cyprus
17 December: Romania 0-2 Ukraine
13 December: Cyprus 0-7 Ukraine
12 December: Romania 6-0 Germany
Group 2
Results so far
11 April: Belarus 2-1 Italy
10 April: Finland 7-0 Malta
11 March: Malta 1-5 Italy
9 March: Finland 1-3 Belarus
6 March: Belarus 3-0 Finland
6 March: Italy 11-1 Malta
4 February: Finland 0-2 Italy
4 February: Belarus 5-0 Malta
30 January: Italy 2-2 Belarus
17 December: Malta 0-5 Finland
Fixtures to come
16 April: Malta vs Belarus (19:00)
16 April: Italy vs Finland (20:00)
Group 3 (complete)
Results
15 April: Slovakia 1-0 Poland
15 April: Türkiye 1-5 Moldova
10 April: Moldova 5-3 Slovakia
10 April: Poland 6-0 Türkiye
12 March: Türkiye 4-8 Slovakia
12 March: Poland 3-0 Moldova
7 March: Moldova 1-3 Poland
7 March: Slovakia 7-2 Türkiye
5 February: Moldova 4-3 Türkiye
4 February: Poland 6-1 Slovakia
18 December: Slovakia 3-2 Moldova
17 December: Türkiye 1-4 Poland
Group 4 (complete)
Results
15 April: Norway 5-6 Montenegro
15 April: Hungary 3-3 Slovenia
10 April: Montenegro 2-3 Hungary
10 April: Slovenia 4-0 Norway
12 March: Norway 4-2 Hungary
11 March: Slovenia 5-1 Montenegro
7 March: Hungary 4-0 Norway
6 March: Montenegro 3-7 Slovenia
18 December: Slovenia 5-4 Hungary
16 December: Montenegro 0-1 Norway
12 December: Hungary 5-0 Montenegro
12 December: Norway 1-2 Slovenia
Group 5 (complete)
Results
15 April: Azerbaijan 1-4 Croatia
15 April: Greece 2-4 Sweden
11 April: Croatia 6-0 Greece
11 April: Sweden 4-3 Azerbaijan
11 March: Greece 3-2 Azerbaijan
11 March: Croatia 6-2 Sweden
7 March: Greece 0-1 Croatia
4 February: Sweden 2-3 Croatia
4 February: Azerbaijan 2-2 Greece
31 January: Croatia 9-2 Azerbaijan
17 December: Azerbaijan 3-3 Sweden
11 December: Sweden 1-4 Greece
Group 6 (complete)
Results
12 April: Albania 3-5 Denmark
12 March: Armenia 4-2 Kazakhstan
8 March: Denmark 1-3 Armenia
7 March: Kazakhstan 4-2 Albania
5 February: Albania 1-5 Armenia
5 February: Kazakhstan 7-3 Denmark
1 February: Armenia 4-0 Albania
1 February: Denmark 3-2 Kazakhstan
18 December: Kazakhstan 4-4 Armenia
18 December: Denmark 3-4 Albania
14 December: Armenia 4-3 Denmark
13 December: Albania 0-2 Kazakhstan
Group 7 (complete)
Results
12 March: Netherlands 4-7 Portugal
12 March: Andorra 2-1 North Macedonia
7 March: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
7 March: Portugal 5-0 Andorra
5 February: Andorra 1-1 Netherlands
5 February: Portugal 3-0 North Macedonia
1 February: Netherlands 5-5 Andorra
31 January: North Macedonia 1-5 Portugal
18 December: North Macedonia 1-1 Andorra
18 December: Portugal 4-2 Netherlands
13 December: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia
13 December: Andorra 2-7 Portugal
Group 8 (complete)
Results
15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-3 Spain
15 April: Switzerland 4-4 England
11 March: England 2-5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
11 March: Spain 6-0 Switzerland
7 March: Spain 7-0 England
6 March: Switzerland 0-9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-1 Switzerland
4 February: England 0-6 Spain
17 December: Spain 6-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 December: England 5-1 Switzerland
13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 England
12 December: Switzerland 0-9 Spain
Group 9
Results so far
11 April: Serbia 7-2 Austria
12 March: Belgium 2-3 Czechia
8 March: Austria 0-6 Czechia
7 March: Serbia 1-2 Belgium
5 February: Belgium 8-3 Serbia
4 February: Czechia 5-2 Austria
31 January: Belgium 7-2 Austria
18 December: Serbia 4-4 Czechia
13 December: Austria 1-6 Serbia
13 December: Czechia 3-0 Belgium
Fixtures to come
16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (18:30)
16 April: Austria vs Belgium (19:00)
Group 10 (complete)
Results
16 April: Georgia 3-3 France
16 April: Bulgaria 3-4 Kosovo
11 April: France 8-0 Bulgaria
11 April: Kosovo 1-3 Georgia
4 February: France 9-4 Kosovo
4 February: Bulgaria 1-5 Georgia
31 January: Kosovo 0-5 France
31 January: Georgia 6-1 Bulgaria
17 December: Kosovo 6-2 Bulgaria
17 December: France 5-2 Georgia
13 December: Georgia 3-1 Kosovo
13 December: Bulgaria 0-11 France
Contenders
- While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, entered directly in the main round. They were joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).
- Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.
- Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.
- Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.
- Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.
- Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.
- The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.
- Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.
- Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.
- France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.
- In December, Norway got their first victory in a Futsal EURO main round or equivalent away to Montenegro, and England won what was their debut competitive home match, against Switzerland (who turn got their first point at this level in the return with a late equaliser to male it 4-4).
Futsal EURO 2026 dates
Play-off draw: 14:15 CET, 21 May 2025
Play-offs: 15-24 September 2025
Final tournament draw (Kaunas) 24 October 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): 20 January–7 February 2026