Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round: Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine into finals

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Ten teams won their main round groups to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the finals while the eight-team play-offs are also taking shape.

Croatia celebrate reaching the finals
Croatia celebrate reaching the finals HNS

Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Poland, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine have won their UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round groups to seal their spots in the final tournament, with the last slot in the eight-team play-off line-up to be settled later on Wednesday.

Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying: State of play

Qualified for finals so far: Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Confirmed in play-offs so far: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, Slovakia

Can still reach play-offs: Belgium, Serbia

The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.

France claimed the last automatic slot on Wednesday; needing to avoid a four-goal defeat in Georgia, Les Bleus fell 2-0 down but rallied to draw 3-3. On the penultimate day of action on Tuesday, Spain beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 to keep up their record of qualifying in every edition. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia are confirmed in the play-offs, as are Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania and Slovakia. Greece's loss to Sweden meant that, although they ended second in Group 5, they and Netherlands will not be among the eight runners-up advancing to September's ties.

Ukraine qualified on Friday as they defeated Cyprus 11-1 while the only side that could catch them, Romania, lost 2-1 in Germany. Croatia went through after a 6-0 win against nearest challengers Greece and Belarus beat twice champions Italy 2-1 to qualify for the first time since their 2010 debut.

On Thursday, Poland qualified with a 6-0 win against Türki̇ye thanks to Moldova keeping their own play-off hopes alive by defeating Slovakia, currently second in Group 3, 5-3. Slovenia also booked their place with a 4-0 victory against Norway. Holders Portugal became the first team to confirm qualification from the main round in February and the following month Czechia and major tournament debutants Armenia (beating Kazakhstan) were next to join them.

Armenia will make their finals debut
Armenia will make their finals debutUEFA/FFA

The last play-off place will be taken by either Belgium or Serbia. Belgium are second in Group 9 but will miss out if they lose to Austria and Serbia beat Czechia to end as runners-up.

So far in qualifying a number of nations have enjoyed record home crowds or home competitive crowds: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark (the 3,570 against Albania nearly three times their previous record for a home futsal game), England, Finland, Germany (their home record 3,484 against Cyprus, an attendance number which they nearly matched in their loss to Ukraine), Greece, Kosovo, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Türkiye.

Fixtures and results

Main round groups

All kick-off times are CET

Group 1 (complete)

Results
15 April: Ukraine 3-1 Romania 
15 April: Cyprus 1-4 Germany
11 April: Germany 2-1 Romania 
11 April: Ukraine 11-1 Cyprus 
5 February: Cyprus 3-4 Romania 
4 February: Ukraine 9-0 Germany
31 January: Germany 3-5 Ukraine 
31 January: Romania 6-1 Cyprus 
18 December: Germany 2-1 Cyprus 
17 December: Romania 0-2 Ukraine 
13 December: Cyprus 0-7 Ukraine 
12 December: Romania 6-0 Germany 

Ukraine have qualified for the 11th consecutive time
Ukraine have qualified for the 11th consecutive timeFutsal Association of Ukraine

Group 2

Results so far
11 April: Belarus 2-1 Italy 
10 April: Finland 7-0 Malta
11 March: Malta 1-5 Italy
9 March: Finland 1-3 Belarus
6 March: Belarus 3-0 Finland
6 March: Italy 11-1 Malta
4 February: Finland 0-2 Italy 
4 February: Belarus 5-0 Malta 
30 January: Italy 2-2 Belarus 
17 December: Malta 0-5 Finland

Fixtures to come
16 April: Malta vs Belarus (19:00)
16 April: Italy vs Finland (20:00)

Group 3 (complete)

Results
15 April: Slovakia 1-0 Poland 
15 April: Türkiye 1-5 Moldova
10 April: Moldova 5-3 Slovakia 
10 April: Poland 6-0 Türkiye 
12 March: Türkiye 4-8 Slovakia 
12 March: Poland 3-0 Moldova 
7 March: Moldova 1-3 Poland 
7 March: Slovakia 7-2 Türkiye
5 February: Moldova 4-3 Türkiye 
4 February: Poland 6-1 Slovakia 
18 December: Slovakia 3-2 Moldova 
17 December: Türkiye 1-4 Poland

Group 4 (complete)

Results
15 April: Norway 5-6 Montenegro
15 April: Hungary 3-3 Slovenia 
10 April: Montenegro 2-3 Hungary
10 April: Slovenia 4-0 Norway
12 March: Norway 4-2 Hungary 
11 March: Slovenia 5-1 Montenegro
7 March: Hungary 4-0 Norway
6 March: Montenegro 3-7 Slovenia
18 December: Slovenia 5-4 Hungary 
16 December: Montenegro 0-1 Norway
12 December: Hungary 5-0 Montenegro 
12 December: Norway 1-2 Slovenia

Group 5 (complete)

Results
15 April: Azerbaijan 1-4 Croatia
15 April: Greece 2-4 Sweden
11 April: Croatia 6-0 Greece
11 April: Sweden 4-3 Azerbaijan 
11 March: Greece 3-2 Azerbaijan
11 March: Croatia 6-2 Sweden
7 March: Greece 0-1 Croatia
4 February: Sweden 2-3 Croatia 
4 February: Azerbaijan 2-2 Greece 
31 January: Croatia 9-2 Azerbaijan
17 December: Azerbaijan 3-3 Sweden 
11 December: Sweden 1-4 Greece

Group 6 (complete)

Results
12 April: Albania 3-5 Denmark 
12 March: Armenia 4-2 Kazakhstan 
8 March: Denmark 1-3 Armenia
7 March: Kazakhstan 4-2 Albania
5 February: Albania 1-5 Armenia 
5 February: Kazakhstan 7-3 Denmark
1 February: Armenia 4-0 Albania 
1 February: Denmark 3-2 Kazakhstan 
18 December: Kazakhstan 4-4 Armenia 
18 December: Denmark 3-4 Albania 
14 December: Armenia 4-3 Denmark 
13 December: Albania 0-2 Kazakhstan 

Group 7 (complete)

Results
12 March: Netherlands 4-7 Portugal 
12 March: Andorra 2-1 North Macedonia 
7 March: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands 
7 March: Portugal 5-0 Andorra 
5 February: Andorra 1-1 Netherlands 
5 February: Portugal 3-0 North Macedonia 
1 February: Netherlands 5-5 Andorra 
31 January: North Macedonia 1-5 Portugal 
18 December: North Macedonia 1-1 Andorra 
18 December: Portugal 4-2 Netherlands
13 December: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia 
13 December: Andorra 2-7 Portugal 

Group 8 (complete)

Results
15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-3 Spain
15 April: Switzerland 4-4 England
11 March: England 2-5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
11 March: Spain 6-0 Switzerland
7 March: Spain 7-0 England
6 March: Switzerland 0-9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-1 Switzerland
4 February: England 0-6 Spain 
17 December: Spain 6-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
16 December: England 5-1 Switzerland
13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 England 
12 December: Switzerland 0-9 Spain 

Spain kept up their record of always qualifying, ending with a maximum 18 points
Spain kept up their record of always qualifying, ending with a maximum 18 pointsBecca Taylor

Group 9

Results so far
11 April: Serbia 7-2 Austria
12 March: Belgium 2-3 Czechia 
8 March: Austria 0-6 Czechia
7 March: Serbia 1-2 Belgium
5 February: Belgium 8-3 Serbia
4 February: Czechia 5-2 Austria 
31 January: Belgium 7-2 Austria 
18 December: Serbia 4-4 Czechia 
13 December: Austria 1-6 Serbia 
13 December: Czechia 3-0 Belgium

Fixtures to come
16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (18:30)
16 April: Austria vs Belgium (19:00)

Group 10 (complete)

Results
16 April: Georgia 3-3 France
16 April: Bulgaria 3-4 Kosovo
11 April: France 8-0 Bulgaria 
11 April: Kosovo 1-3 Georgia 
4 February: France 9-4 Kosovo
4 February: Bulgaria 1-5 Georgia
31 January: Kosovo 0-5 France 
31 January: Georgia 6-1 Bulgaria
17 December: Kosovo 6-2 Bulgaria 
17 December: France 5-2 Georgia 
13 December: Georgia 3-1 Kosovo 
13 December: Bulgaria 0-11 France 

Contenders

  • While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, entered directly in the main round. They were joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).
  • Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.
  • Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.
  • Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.
  • Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.
  • Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.
  • The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.
  • Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.
  • Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.
  • France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.
  • In December, Norway got their first victory in a Futsal EURO main round or equivalent away to Montenegro, and England won what was their debut competitive home match, against Switzerland (who turn got their first point at this level in the return with a late equaliser to male it 4-4).﻿
Qualifying format

Futsal EURO 2026 dates

Play-off draw: 14:15 CET, 21 May 2025
Play-offs: 15-24 September 2025
Final tournament draw (Kaunas) 24 October 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): 20 January–7 February 2026

