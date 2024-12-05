Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round starts Wednesday: All the fixtures

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying continues with the ten main round groups running between 11 December and 16 April.

While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, enter directly in the main round. They are joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).

The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.

Futsal EURO 2026 main round groups Group 1: Ukraine, Romania, Germany, Cyprus Group 2: Finland, Italy, Belarus, Malta Group 3: Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, Türkiye Group 4: Slovenia, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway Group 5: Croatia, Azerbaijan, Sweden, Greece Group 6: Kazakhstan, Armenia, Denmark, Albania Group 7: Portugal (holders), Netherlands, North Macedonia, Andorra Group 8: Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, England, Switzerland Group 9: Serbia, Czechia, Belgium, Austria Group 10: France, Georgia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

Fixtures and results

Main round groups

All confirmed kick-off times are CET

Group 1

12 December: Romania vs Germany (18:00)

13 December: Cyprus vs Ukraine (10:00)

17 December: Romania vs Ukraine (18:00)

18 December: Germany vs Cyprus (18:30)

31 January: Germany vs Ukraine (TBC)

31 January: Romania vs Cyprus (18:00)

4 February: Ukraine vs Germany (TBC)

5 February: Cyprus vs Romania (10:00)

11 April: Ukraine vs Cyprus (TBC)

11 April: Germany vs Romania (TBC)

15 April: Cyprus vs Germany (TBC)

15 April: Romania vs Ukraine (TBC)

Group 2

17 December: Malta vs Finland (19:00)

30 January: Italy vs Belarus (TBC)

4 February: Finland vs Italy (18:00)

4 February: Belarus vs Malta (TBC)

6 March: Belarus vs Finland (TBC)

6 March: Italy vs Malta (TBC)

11 March: Malta vs Italy (19:00)

12 March: Finland vs Belarus (TBC)

10 April: Finland vs Malta (18:00)

11 April: Belarus vs Italy (TBC)

16 April: Italy vs Finland (TBC)

16 April: Malta vs Belarus (TBC)

2022 highlights: Italy 3-3 Finland

Group 3

17 December: Türkiye vs Poland (16:00)

18 December: Slovakia vs Moldova (19:00)

4 February: Poland vs Slovakia (TBC)

5 February: Moldova vs Türkiye (TBC)

7 March: Moldova vs Poland (TBC)

7 March: Slovakia vs Türkiye (TBC)

12 March: Türkiye vs Slovakia (TBC)

12 March: Poland vs Moldova (TBC)

10 April: Moldova vs Slovakia (TBC)

10 April: Poland vs Türkiye (TBC)

15 April: Türkiye vs Moldova (TBC)

15 April: Slovakia vs Poland (TBC)

2022 highlights: Poland 2-2 Slovakia

Group 4

12 December: Hungary vs Montenegro (18:00)

12 December: Norway vs Slovenia (18:00)

16 December: Montenegro vs Norway (18:00)

18 December: Slovenia vs Hungary (18:00)

6 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia (TBC)

7 March: Hungary vs Norway (TBC)

11 March: Slovenia vs Montenegro (TBC)

12 March: Norway vs Hungary (TBC)

10 April: Montenegro vs Hungary (TBC)

10 April: Slovenia vs Norway (TBC)

15 April: Norway vs Montenegro (TBC)

15 April: Hungary vs Slovenia (TBC)

Group 5

11 December: Sweden vs Greece (19:00)

17 December: Azerbaijan vs Sweden (17:00)

31 January: Croatia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

4 February: Azerbaijan vs Greece (17:00)

4 February: Sweden vs Croatia (19:00)

7 March: Greece vs Croatia (TBC)

11 March: Croatia vs Sweden (TBC)

11 March: Greece vs Azerbaijan (TBC)

11 April: Sweden vs Azerbaijan (TBC)

11 April: Croatia vs Greece (TBC)

15 April: Greece vs Sweden (TBC)

15 April: Azerbaijan vs Croatia (17:00)

Group 6

13 December: Albania vs Kazakhstan (19:00)

14 December: Armenia vs Denmark (14:00)

18 December: Kazakhstan vs Armenia (15:30)

18 December: Denmark vs Albania (18:00)

1 February: Armenia vs Albania (14:00)

1 February: Denmark vs Kazakhstan (TBC)

5 February: Kazakhstan vs Denmark (TBC)

5 February: Albania vs Armenia (TBC)

7 March: Kazakhstan vs Albania (TBC)

8 March: Denmark vs Armenia (TBC)

12 March: Armenia vs Kazakhstan (TBC)

12 April: Albania vs Denmark (TBC)

2022 highlights: Portugal 4-1 Netherlands

Group 7

13 December: Netherlands vs North Macedonia (19:30)

13 December: Andorra vs Portugal (20:00)

18 December: North Macedonia vs Andorra (19:00)

18 December: Portugal vs Netherlands (21:15)

31 January: North Macedonia vs Portugal (19:00)

1 February: Netherlands vs Andorra (TBC)

5 February: Andorra vs Netherlands (TBC)

5 February: Portugal vs North Macedonia (TBC)

7 March: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (TBC)

7 March: Portugal vs Andorra (TBC)

12 March: Andorra vs North Macedonia (TBC)

12 March: Netherlands vs Portugal (TBC)

Group 8

12 December: Switzerland vs Spain (20:00)

13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs England (20:15)

16 December: England vs Switzerland (20:30)

17 December: Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:45)

4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland (TBC)

4 February: England vs Spain (20:30)

6 March: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (TBC)

7 March: Spain vs England (TBC)

11 April: England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (TBC)

11 April: Spain vs Switzerland (TBC)

15 April: Switzerland vs England (TBC)

15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Spain (TBC)

2022 highlights: Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 9

13 December: Austria vs Serbia (17:00)

13 December: Czechia vs Belgium (19:00)

18 December: Serbia vs Czechia (18:00)

31 January: Belgium vs Austria (TBC)

4 February: Czechia vs Austria (19:30)

5 February: Belgium vs Serbia (TBC)

7 March: Serbia vs Belgium (TBC)

8 March: Austria vs Czechia (TBC)

12 March: Belgium vs Czechia (TBC)

11 April: Serbia vs Austria (TBC)

16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (TBC)

16 April: Austria vs Belgium (TBC)

Group 10

13 December: Georgia vs Kosovo (15:00)

13 December: Bulgaria vs France (15:30)

17 December: Kosovo vs Bulgaria (20:00)

17 December: France vs Georgia (21:15)

31 January: Georgia vs Bulgaria (TBC)

31 January: Kosovo vs France (20:00)

4 February: Bulgaria vs Georgia (TBC)

4 February: France vs Kosovo (TBC)

11 April: Kosovo vs Georgia (TBC)

11 April: France vs Bulgaria (TBC)

16 April: Georgia vs France (TBC)

16 April: Bulgaria vs Kosovo (TBC)

Contenders

Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.

Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.

Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.

Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.

Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.

The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.

Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.

Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.

France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.

Ukraine beat Romania in the 2014 and 2018 final tournaments.

Italy defeated Finland twice in Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying, before the teams drew 3-3 at the finals.

Poland and Slovakia drew 2-2 at the 2022 finals. In qualifying for that tournament, Slovakia drew 4-4 at home to Moldova and won 4-0 away.

In 2024 World Cup qualifying, Slovenia downed Montenegro 3-1 at home and 4-1 away.

Azerbaijan beat Greece home and away in both EURO 2022 and 2024 World Cup qualifying. Greece edged Sweden 4-3 in the EURO 2022 qualifying round.

Denmark faced Albania in 2022 qualifying, winning one game apiece (both matches were played in Tirana).

Portugal defeated the Netherlands at the 2014 and 2022 final tournaments as well as the 2000 World Cup.

Spain saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 at the 2022 finals, and beat Switzerland twice in qualifying (both games in Madrid). Bosnia and Herzegovina edged Switzerland 5-4 in 2022 qualifying.

Serbia and Czechia drew 2-2 at the 2012 World Cup finals. Serbia beat Czechia 8-7 on aggregate in a EURO 2018 play-off, and they also drew at home and won away against Belgium in 2024 World Cup qualifying. Belgium beat Austria home and away in the previous round of that same World Cup campaign.

In 2022 qualifying, France drew 4-4 at home to Georgia, who won the return 3-2 after having swept aside Kosovo 6-1 in the previous round. Kosovo defeated Bulgaria 2-0 in 2024 World Cup qualifying.

