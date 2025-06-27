Slovenia joins Latvia and Lithuania as Futsal EURO 2026 host

Following the completion of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 main round qualifying in April, Belarus earned direct qualification to the final tournament, scheduled to take place from 20 January to 7 February 2026.

Considering that the countries of both host associations – Latvia and Lithuania – prohibit the organisation of matches involving Belarusian teams on their domestic territories, the UEFA Executive Committee has approved a fair and balanced solution to ensure the smooth and successful delivery of the tournament by adding a third host nation.

After assessing all qualified nations and potential host cities, the UEFA Executive Committee has appointed Slovenia, already qualified on sporting merit, as the third host nation. Ljubljana’s readiness and availability of well-established infrastructure – having successfully staged UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 – in addition to the full support and cooperation of the Football Association of Slovenia were the grounds for the decision.

Latvia and Lithuania will retain their hosting rights. Group A will take place in Riga, Latvia, while Group B will be in Kaunas, Lithuania. Each city will also host one quarter-final, reaffirming their central roles in the tournament.

Slovenia will host a total of 18 matches. Group C and Group D matches, in addition to two quarter-finals, the semi-finals, the third-place match and final will take place at the Arena Stožice, while Tivoli Arena will also host two group stage fixtures on matchday three, when matches in the same group are played simultaneously.

Slovenia will be drawn into Group C, and Belarus will also be drawn into either Group C or D, ensuring all their potential fixtures are played in Slovenia.

UEFA would like to thank all three host associations for their swift cooperation and flexibility in safeguarding the integrity and success of its flagship national team futsal competition.