Who has won Futsal EURO? Champions, teams, players, scorers and venues for every final

Futsal EURO: Every winner 16-team final tournaments

2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands

12-team final tournaments

2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia

2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia

2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium

2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia

2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary

8-team final tournaments

2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal

2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia

2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy

2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal); Moscow, Russia

1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain

6-team final tournament

1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain *UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards

Futsal EURO 2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia

Tomás Paço 18'39'', Putilov 26'45'' (og), André Coelho 31'16'', Pany Varela 39'59''; Sokolov 9'49'', Afanasev 12'45''

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Att: 1,250 (limited due to COVID-19)

Portugal: André Sousa (GK), Erick, João Matos, Bruno Coelho, Pany Varela; Edu (GK), André Coelho, Tomás Paço, Afonso Jesus, Fábio Cecilio, Zicky, Miguel Ângelo, Tiago Brito, Pauleta

Russia: Putilov (GK), Antoshkin, Chiskala, Davydov, Afanasyev; Zamtaradze (GK), Milovanov, Abramov, Niyazov, Abramovich, Sokolov, Paulinho, Nando

Portugal had come back from 2-0 down in both their opening win against Serbia and their semi-final elimination of Spain, and they did so again to retain the title in the first 16-team final tournament, adding it to the FIFA Futsal World Cup they had claimed in 2021.

2022 finall highlights: Portugal 4-2 Russia

Futsal EURO 2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Ricardinho 0'59'', Bruno Coelho 38'18'' 49'05'' (2p); Tolrà 18'54'', Lin 31'36''

Arena Stožice, Ljubljana

Att: 10,491

Portugal: André Sousa (GK), Pedro Cary, Bruno Coelho, João Matos, Ricardinho; Bebé ﻿(GK), Vítor Hugo (GK), André Coelho, Tunha, Nilson Miguel, Fábio Cecilio, Márcio Moreira, Pany Varela, Tigo Brito

Spain: Paco Sedano (GK), Oritz, Pola, Miguelín, Alex; Jesús Herrero (GK), Tolrà, Bebe, Adolfo, Solano, Lin, Lozano, Rafa Usin, Joselito

So long in the shadow of their neighbours, Portugal eclipsed Spain in a dramatic final. Bruno Coelho recovered from a first-half knock to equalise late on and then convert a ten-metre penalty in extra time with Ricardinho off the pitch injured; the Player of the Tournament having kick-started the drama with his first-minute goal (Ricardinho's seventh of the finals).

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Futsal EURO 2016: Russia 3-7 Spain

Rômulo 19'55'', Robinho 31'57'', Milovanov 39'45''; Alex 8'08'', Pola 15'12 16'45'', Rivillos 16'10, 35'37, Miguelín 30'50'' 34'51''

Arena Belgrade, Belgrade

Att: 8,350

Russia: Gustavo (GK), Shayakhmetov, Abramov, Robinho, Rômulo; Vikulov (GK), Pereverzev, Lyskov, Sergeev, Kutusov, Milovanov, Shakirov, Davydov

Spain: Paco Sedano (GK), Ortiz, Rivillos, Pola, Raúl Campos; Juanjo (GK), Jesús Herrero (GK), José Ruiz, Bebe, Rafa Usín, Lin, Alex, Andresito, Miguelín



Spain reclaimed the title, and in so doing inflicted Russia's third straight final defeat, with a dominant display in Belgrade.

﻿Futsal EURO 2016 final highlights: Russia 3-7 Spain

Futsal EURO 2014: Italy 3-1 Russia

Gabriel Lima 6'02'', Murilo 13'50'', Giasson 18'56''; Eder Lima 9'33''

Sportpaleis, Antwerp

Att: 11,558

Italy: Mammarella (GK), Gabriel Lima, Alex Merlim, Saad, Giasson; Miarelli (GK), Ercolessi, Romano, Leggiero, Honorio, De Luca, Vampeta, Fortino, Murilo

Russia: Gustavo (GK), Shayakhmetov, Eder Lima, Abramov, Robinho; Poddubny (GK), Preverzev, Lyskov. Sergeev, Kutusov, Pula, Cirilo, Fukin, Milovanov

Russia had ended Spain's nine-year, four-tournament run as champions in the semis but in front of the largest crowd ever for a final were pipped by Italy. Eder Lima had given Russia hope with his eighth goal of the finals but, inspired by captain Gabriel Lima, the Azzurri were always on top.

Italy captain Gabriel Lima lifts the trophy in 2014 SPORTSFILE

Futsal EURO 2012: Russia 1-3 Spain (aet)

Pula 33'15''; Lozano 39'26'' 47'58''', Borja 50'00''

Arena Zagreb, Zagreb

Att: 7,500

Russia: Gustavo (GK), Prudnikov, Sergeev, Abramov, Maevski; Zuev (GK), Pereverzev, Pula, Cirilo, Fukin, Milovanov, Nugumanov

Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Torras, Kike, Rafa Usín, Alemao; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Lozano, Borja, Lin, Miguelín, Aicardo



Spain made it four titles in a row in an epic final. Pula seemed to have won it for Russia (who also held out for two minutes after Cirilo's red card) but Sergio Lozano's deflected equaliser forced extra time and his second flew past Gustavo in similar style. Borja made certain with the final kick, from inside his own half into an unguarded goal, on the buzzer. Spain's Luis Amado and Kike both celebrated fifth EURO titles.

Spain enjoy their 2012 success SPORTSFILE

Futsal EURO 2010: Portugal 2-4 Spain

Gonçalo 37'49'', Joel Queirós 38'28''; Ortiz 8'16'', Javi Rodríguez 12'02'', Lin 35'38'', Daniel 39'38''

Főnix Arena, DebrecenAtt: 4,845

Portugal: Bebé (GK), Pedro Costa, Arnaldo Pereira, Gonçalo, Pedro Cary; João Benedito (GK), Evandro, Leitão, Joel Queirós, Cardinal, Israel, João Matos

Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Álvaro, Javi Rodríguez, Kike, Borja; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Torras, Fernandão, Juanra, Lin, Daniel

Javi Rodríguez brought the crowd to their feet with an audacious back-heel to make it 2-0, his 99th international goal at the end of an incredible Spain career, and looked certain to lift the trophy when Lin made it three. But Portugal, in their first final despite Ricardinho's injury absence from the expanded 12-team tournament, launched a comeback. This was only thwarted in the dying seconds by Daniel, who like Javi was bowing out of international futsal after a fourth EURO title.

Javi Rodríguez lifts the trophy in 20190 SPORTSFILE

Futsal EURO 2007: Italy 1-3 Spain

Feller 29'44''; Marcelo 8'45'', Daniel 21'51, Javi Rodríguez 26'52

Multiusos Gondomar Coração de Ouro, Porto

Att: 3,600

Italy: Feller (GK), Vasconcelos, Bertoni, Morgado, Forte; Caio (GK), Grana, Bácaro, Saad, Fabiano, Foglia, Zanetti

Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Álvaro, Kike, Andreu, Marcelo; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Javi Eseverri, Torras, Javi Rodríguez, Borja, Daniel

Spain, who had pipped hosts Portugal on penalties in a tense semi-final, became the first team to retain the crown as they overcame an Italy side who had conceded just once before the decider. Marcelo, who scored for Spain in their 2004 World Cup final win over Italy, repeated the trick and they pulled away in the second half before the Azzurri were given hope by goalkeeper Alexander Feller, beating the otherwise unassailable Amado from distance.

Spain were champions again in 2007 SPORTSFILE

Futsal EURO 2005: Spain 2-1 Russia

Andreu 9, Cogorro 21; Dushkevich 31

CEZ Arena, Ostava

Att: 3,688

Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Julio, Torras, Serrejón, Orol; Rafa (GK), Javi Rodríguez, Kike, Andreu, Limones, Cogorro, Daniel

Russia: Stepanov (GK), Shayakhmetov, Fukin, Markin, Maevski; Zuev (GK), Malyshev, Khamadiyev, Dushkevich, Ivanov, Abyshev, Levin

Having regained their world title the previous year, Spain won back the European crown. Andreu opened the scoring from a corner and the second goal arrived when Cogorro pounced after Kike's shot had hit the bar. Although Konstantin Douchkevitch pulled one back, Spain held on.

Spain won back the title in 2005 AFP via Getty Images

Futsal EURO 2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine

Bácaro 30

Palamaggió, Caserta

Att: 6,000

Italy: Angelini (GK), Grana, Carlinhos, Zaffiro, Bertoni; Ripesi (GK), Vicentini, Rocha, Moratelli, Bácaro, Foglia, Morgado

Ukraine: Popov (GK), Shaytanov, Kosenko, Sytin, Koridze; Kornyeyev (GK), Bezuglyy, Kudlay, Melnikov, Deynega, Moskvychov, Pylypiv

Hosts Italy thrilled a fervent home crowd courtesy of Vinicius Bácaro's free-kick midway through the second half. Gianfranco Angelini kept what remains the only final clean sheet as Ukraine suffered a second straight loss in a decider; they are yet to reach another.

Italy were the last team to win as hosts in 2003 Paolo Cassella

Futsal EURO 2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal)

Riquer Antón ﻿32, Javi Sánchez 44 (golden goal); Melnikov 26

Luzhniki Sports Hall, Moscow

Att: 6,000

Spain: Jesús (GK), Julio, Adeva, Javi Sánchez, Paulo Roberto; Luis Amado (GK), Orol, Joan, Javi Rodríguez, Riquer Antón, Daniel

Ukraine: Kornyeyev (GK), Varenytsya, Bezuglyy, Kosenko, Koridze; Sukhomlinov (GK), Mansurov, Melnikov, Chernyshov, Shaytanov, Moskvychov, Pylypiv

Georgiy Melnikov's deflected opener was cancelled out when Alberto Riquer Antón finished off a fine team move. So this final was settled, uniquely, by a golden goal as the great Javi Sánchez scooped a loose ball in after Julio's kick-in. That added the EURO title to the World Cup, Spain having ended Brazil's monopoly of the global gong in 2000.

Futsal EURO 1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, Russia win 4-2 on pens)

Bely 27, Alylekberov 33, Eremenko 34; Lorente 8 35, Javi Sánchez 34

Palacio de los Deportes, Granada

Att: 7,500

Russia: Denisov (GK), Eremenko, Agafonov, Verizhnikov, Alekberov; Samokhin (GK), Abianov, Markin, Gorine, Bely, Chugunov, Tkachouk

Spain: Jesús (GK), Julio, Santi Herrero, Andreu, Vicentín; Luis Amado (GK), Joan, Pato, Lorente, Javi Sánchez, Riquer Antón, Arnaldo Ferreira

Russia won the first full official eight-team UEFA European Futsal Championship, and the hero was Konstantin Eremenko, one of the greatest scorers the sport has seen. His ten-metre penalty in the decider, which briefly restored Russia's lead in a frantic period, was his 11th goal of the finals. It came in a spell where it went from 1-1 to 3-3 in around two minutes, Spain equalising twice almost immediately after conceding. Come the shoot-out it was Eremenko who converted the winner, Riquer Antón and Joan having been denied by Oleg Denisov.

Futsal EURO: Great final goals

Futsal EURO 1996: Spain 5-3 Russia

Vicentín 11 27 27 33, Paulo Roberto 20; Kisselev 20, Eremenko 22, 32

Vista Alegre, Córdoba

Att: 4,300

Spain: Jesús (GK), Fran, Vicentín, Pato, Lorente; Juanjo (GK), Julio, Javi Limones, Javi Sánchez, Paulo Roberto, Adeva

Russia: Samokhin (GK), Eremenko, Alekberov, Zakerov, Gorine; Denisov (GK), Lennikov, Verizhnikov, Ianchine, Kisselev, Bely, Eremine

The six-team finals in Córdoba concluded the experimental UEFA European Futsal Tournament, which then attained championship status for its next edition. Spain and Russia, as they later did many times in years to come, reached the final and four goals from captain Vicentín, particularly the two that took it from 2-2 to 4-2 within seconds, gave the hosts victory in a thriller. Another legend, Paulo Roberto, also struck right on half-time straight after Russia had levelled. Eremenko, scoring twice and making the other for Russia, was sent off but would have his moment of glory three years afterwards.