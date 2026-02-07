UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who has won the Futsal EURO? Champions, teams, players, scorers and venues for every final

Saturday, February 7, 2026

We look back at all 13 UEFA European Futsal Championship deciders after Spain claimed their eighth title in the 2026 edition.

Spain claimed their eighth title in 2026
Spain claimed their eighth title in 2026

Futsal EURO: Every winner

16-team final tournaments
2026: Spain 5-3 Portugal: Ljubljana, Slovenia
2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands
12-team final tournaments
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
8-team final tournaments
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain
6-team final tournament
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain

*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards

Futsal EURO 2026: Portugal 3-5 Spain

Afonso Jesus 4'43", Rúben Góis 6'35', Pauleta 29'19"; Antonio Pérez 1'18'' 19'20'' (2p) 35'20'', Raya 2'29", Adolfo 39'55"
Arena Stožice, Ljubljana
Attendance: 8,126

Portugal: Bernardo Paçó (GK), Tomás Paçó, Erick, Bruno Coelho, Pany Varela; Edu (GK), André Coelho, Afonso Jesus, Rúben Góis, Kutchy, Lúcio Jr, Diogo Santos, Tiago Brito, Pauleta

Spain: Didac Plana (GK), Antonio Pérez, Pablo Ramirez, Francisco Cortés, Mellado; Chemi (GK), Cecilio, Ricardo Mayor, Adrián Rivera, Raya, Adolfo, Rivillos, Gordillo, Novoa

Spain ended a ten-year wait for their eighth title in a thrilling final. Portugal, who dethroned Spain at the same Ljubljana arena in 2018, came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down, but Antonio Pérez starred with the first final hat-trick for 30 years.

Futsal EURO 2026 final highlights: Portugal 3-5 Spain

Futsal EURO 2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia

Tomás Paço 18'39'', Putilov 26'45'' (og), André Coelho 31'16'', Pany Varela 39'59''; Sokolov 9'49'', Afanasev 12'45''
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Attendance: 1,250 (limited due to COVID-19)

Portugal: André Sousa (GK), Erick, João Matos, Bruno Coelho, Pany Varela; Edu (GK), André Coelho, Tomás Paço, Afonso Jesus, Fábio Cecilio, Zicky, Miguel Ângelo, Tiago Brito, Pauleta
Russia: Putilov (GK), Antoshkin, Chiskala, Davydov, Afanasyev; Zamtaradze (GK), Milovanov, Abramov, Niyazov, Abramovich, Sokolov, Paulinho, Nando

Portugal had come back from 2-0 down in both their opening win against Serbia and their semi-final elimination of Spain, and they did so again to retain the title in the first 16-team final tournament, adding it to the FIFA Futsal World Cup they had claimed in 2021.

Futsal EURO 2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Ricardinho 0'59'', Bruno Coelho 38'18'' 49'05'' (2p); Tolrà 18'54'', Lin 31'36''
Arena Stožice, Ljubljana
Attendance: 10,491

Portugal: André Sousa (GK), Pedro Cary, Bruno Coelho, João Matos, Ricardinho; Bebé ﻿(GK), Vítor Hugo (GK), André Coelho, Tunha, Nilson Miguel, Fábio Cecilio, Márcio Moreira, Pany Varela, Tigo Brito
Spain: Paco Sedano (GK), Oritz, Pola, Miguelín, Alex; Jesús Herrero (GK), Tolrà, Bebe, Adolfo, Solano, Lin, Lozano, Rafa Usin, Joselito

So long in the shadow of their neighbours, Portugal eclipsed Spain in a dramatic final. Bruno Coelho recovered from a first-half knock to equalise late on and then convert a ten-metre penalty in extra time with Ricardinho off the pitch injured; the Player of the Tournament having kick-started the drama with his first-minute goal (Ricardinho's seventh of the finals).

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Futsal EURO 2016: Russia 3-7 Spain

Rômulo 19'55'', Robinho 31'57'', Milovanov 39'45''; Alex 8'08'', Pola 15'12 16'45'', Rivillos 16'10, 35'37, Miguelín 30'50'' 34'51''
Arena Belgrade, Belgrade
Attendance: 8,350

Russia: Gustavo (GK), Shayakhmetov, Abramov, Robinho, Rômulo; Vikulov (GK), Pereverzev, Lyskov, Sergeev, Kutusov, Milovanov, Shakirov, Davydov
Spain: Paco Sedano (GK), Ortiz, Rivillos, Pola, Raúl Campos; Juanjo (GK), Jesús Herrero (GK), José Ruiz, Bebe, Rafa Usín, Lin, Alex, Andresito, Miguelín

Spain reclaimed the title, and in so doing inflicted Russia's third straight final defeat, with a dominant display in Belgrade.

﻿Futsal EURO 2016 final highlights: Russia 3-7 Spain

Futsal EURO 2014: Italy 3-1 Russia

Gabriel Lima 6'02'', Murilo 13'50'', Giasson 18'56''; Eder Lima 9'33''
Sportpaleis, Antwerp
Attendance: 11,558

Italy: Mammarella (GK), Gabriel Lima, Alex Merlim, Saad, Giasson; Miarelli (GK), Ercolessi, Romano, Leggiero, Honorio, De Luca, Vampeta, Fortino, Murilo
Russia: Gustavo (GK), Shayakhmetov, Eder Lima, Abramov, Robinho; Poddubny (GK), Preverzev, Lyskov. Sergeev, Kutusov, Pula, Cirilo, Fukin, Milovanov

Russia had ended Spain's nine-year, four-tournament run as champions in the semis but in front of the largest crowd ever for a final were pipped by Italy. Eder Lima had given Russia hope with his eighth goal of the finals but, inspired by captain Gabriel Lima, the Azzurri were always on top.

Italy captain Gabriel Lima lifts the trophy in 2014
Italy captain Gabriel Lima lifts the trophy in 2014

Futsal EURO 2012: Russia 1-3 Spain (aet)

Pula 33'15''; Lozano 39'26'' 47'58''', Borja 50'00''
Arena Zagreb, Zagreb
Attendance: 7,500

Russia: Gustavo (GK), Prudnikov, Sergeev, Abramov, Maevski; Zuev (GK), Pereverzev, Pula, Cirilo, Fukin, Milovanov, Nugumanov
Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Torras, Kike, Rafa Usín, Alemao; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Lozano, Borja, Lin, Miguelín, Aicardo

Spain made it four titles in a row in an epic final. Pula seemed to have won it for Russia (who also held out for two minutes after Cirilo's red card) but Sergio Lozano's deflected equaliser forced extra time and his second flew past Gustavo in similar style. Borja made certain with the final kick, from inside his own half into an unguarded goal, on the buzzer. Spain's Luis Amado and Kike both celebrated fifth EURO titles.

Spain enjoy their 2012 success
Spain enjoy their 2012 success

Futsal EURO 2010: Portugal 2-4 Spain

Gonçalo 37'49'', Joel Queirós 38'28''; Ortiz 8'16'', Javi Rodríguez 12'02'', Lin 35'38'', Daniel 39'38''
Főnix Arena, Debrecen
Attendance: 4,845

Portugal: Bebé (GK), Pedro Costa, Arnaldo Pereira, Gonçalo, Pedro Cary; João Benedito (GK), Evandro, Leitão, Joel Queirós, Cardinal, Israel, João Matos
Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Álvaro, Javi Rodríguez, Kike, Borja; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Torras, Fernandão, Juanra, Lin, Daniel

Javi Rodríguez brought the crowd to their feet with an audacious back-heel to make it 2-0, his 99th international goal at the end of an incredible Spain career, and looked certain to lift the trophy when Lin made it three. But Portugal, in their first final despite Ricardinho's injury absence from the expanded 12-team tournament, launched a comeback. This was only thwarted in the dying seconds by Daniel, who like Javi was bowing out of international futsal after a fourth EURO title.

Javi Rodríguez lifts the trophy in 20190
Javi Rodríguez lifts the trophy in 20190

Futsal EURO 2007: Italy 1-3 Spain

Feller 29'44''; Marcelo 8'45'', Daniel 21'51, Javi Rodríguez 26'52
Multiusos Gondomar Coração de Ouro, Porto
Attendance: 3,600

Italy: Feller (GK), Vasconcelos, Bertoni, Morgado, Forte; Caio (GK), Grana, Bácaro, Saad, Fabiano, Foglia, Zanetti
Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Álvaro, Kike, Andreu, Marcelo; Juanjo (GK), Ortiz, Javi Eseverri, Torras, Javi Rodríguez, Borja, Daniel

Spain, who had pipped hosts Portugal on penalties in a tense semi-final, became the first team to retain the crown as they overcame an Italy side who had conceded just once before the decider. Marcelo, who scored for Spain in their 2004 World Cup final win over Italy, repeated the trick and they pulled away in the second half before the Azzurri were given hope by goalkeeper Alexander Feller, beating the otherwise unassailable Amado from distance.

Spain were champions again in 2007
Spain were champions again in 2007

Futsal EURO 2005: Spain 2-1 Russia

Andreu 9, Cogorro 21; Dushkevich 31
CEZ Arena, Ostava
Attendance: 3,688

Spain: Luis Amado (GK), Julio, Torras, Serrejón, Orol; Rafa (GK), Javi Rodríguez, Kike, Andreu, Limones, Cogorro, Daniel
Russia: Stepanov (GK), Shayakhmetov, Fukin, Markin, Maevski; Zuev (GK), Malyshev, Khamadiyev, Dushkevich, Ivanov, Abyshev, Levin

Having regained their world title the previous year, Spain won back the European crown. Andreu opened the scoring from a corner and the second goal arrived when Cogorro pounced after Kike's shot had hit the bar. Although Konstantin Douchkevitch pulled one back, Spain held on.

Spain won back the title in 2005
Spain won back the title in 2005

Futsal EURO 2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine

Bácaro 30
Palamaggió, Caserta
Attendance: 6,000

Italy: Angelini (GK), Grana, Carlinhos, Zaffiro, Bertoni; Ripesi (GK), Vicentini, Rocha, Moratelli, Bácaro, Foglia, Morgado
Ukraine: Popov (GK), Shaytanov, Kosenko, Sytin, Koridze; Kornyeyev (GK), Bezuglyy, Kudlay, Melnikov, Deynega, Moskvychov, Pylypiv

Hosts Italy thrilled a fervent home crowd courtesy of Vinicius Bácaro's free-kick midway through the second half. Gianfranco Angelini kept what remains the only final clean sheet as Ukraine suffered a second straight loss in a decider; they are yet to reach another.

Italy were the last team to win as hosts in 2003
Italy were the last team to win as hosts in 2003

Futsal EURO 2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal)

Riquer Antón ﻿32, Javi Sánchez 44 (golden goal); Melnikov 26
Luzhniki Sports Hall, Moscow
Attendance: 6,000

Spain: Jesús (GK), Julio, Adeva, Javi Sánchez, Paulo Roberto; Luis Amado (GK), Orol, Joan, Javi Rodríguez, Riquer Antón, Daniel
Ukraine: Kornyeyev (GK), Varenytsya, Bezuglyy, Kosenko, Koridze; Sukhomlinov (GK), Mansurov, Melnikov, Chernyshov, Shaytanov, Moskvychov, Pylypiv

Georgiy Melnikov's deflected opener was cancelled out when Alberto Riquer Antón finished off a fine team move. So this final was settled, uniquely, by a golden goal as the great Javi Sánchez scooped a loose ball in after Julio's kick-in. That added the EURO title to the World Cup, Spain having ended Brazil's monopoly of the global gong in 2000.

Futsal EURO 1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, Russia win 4-2 on pens)

Bely 27, Alylekberov 33, Eremenko 34; Lorente 8 35, Javi Sánchez 34
Palacio de los Deportes, Granada
Attendance: 7,500

Russia: Denisov (GK), Eremenko, Agafonov, Verizhnikov, Alekberov; Samokhin (GK), Abianov, Markin, Gorine, Bely, Chugunov, Tkachouk
Spain: Jesús (GK), Julio, Santi Herrero, Andreu, Vicentín; Luis Amado (GK), Joan, Pato, Lorente, Javi Sánchez, Riquer Antón, Arnaldo Ferreira

Russia won the first full official eight-team UEFA European Futsal Championship, and the hero was Konstantin Eremenko, one of the greatest scorers the sport has seen. His ten-metre penalty in the decider, which briefly restored Russia's lead in a frantic period, was his 11th goal of the finals. It came in a spell where it went from 1-1 to 3-3 in around two minutes, Spain equalising twice almost immediately after conceding. Come the shoot-out it was Eremenko who converted the winner, Riquer Antón and Joan having been denied by Oleg Denisov.

Futsal EURO: Great final goals

Futsal EURO 1996: Spain 5-3 Russia

Vicentín 11 27 27 33, Paulo Roberto 20; Kisselev 20, Eremenko 22, 32
Vista Alegre, Córdoba
Attendance: 4,300

Spain: Jesús (GK), Fran, Vicentín, Pato, Lorente; Juanjo (GK), Julio, Javi Limones, Javi Sánchez, Paulo Roberto, Adeva
Russia: Samokhin (GK), Eremenko, Alekberov, Zakerov, Gorine; Denisov (GK), Lennikov, Verizhnikov, Ianchine, Kisselev, Bely, Eremine

The six-team finals in Córdoba concluded the experimental UEFA European Futsal Tournament, which then attained championship status for its next edition. Spain and Russia, as they later did many times in years to come, reached the final and four goals from captain Vicentín, particularly the two that took it from 2-2 to 4-2 within seconds, gave the hosts victory in a thriller. Another legend, Paulo Roberto, also struck right on half-time straight after Russia had levelled. Eremenko, scoring twice and making the other for Russia, was sent off but would have his moment of glory three years afterwards.

