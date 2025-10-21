Spain: Their UEFA Futsal EURO records, titles and stats
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Article summary
Spain have won more than half the Futsal EUROs ever played and that is just the start of their European dominance.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain's record in Futsal EURO
2022: Third place
2018: Runners-up
2016: Winners
2014: Third place
2012: Winners
2010: Winners
2007: Winners
2005: Winners
2003: Third place
2001: Winners
1999: Runners-up
1996: Winners
Spain's record in Futsal World Cup
2024: Round of 16
2021: Quarter-finals
2016: Quarter-finals
2012: Runners-up
2008: Runners-up
2004: Winners
2000: Winners
1996: Runners-up
1992: Third place
1989: Group stage
Spain's record in Futsal Finalissima
2022: Runners-up
Spain's record in Women's Futsal EURO
2023: Winners
2022: Winners
2019: Winners
Spain's record in Under-19 Futsal EURO
2025: Runners-up
2023: Runners-up
2022: Winners
2019: Winners
Futsal EURO records held by Spain
• Most titles: 7
• Most consecutive titles: 4 (2005–2012)
• Most finals: 9
• Most consecutive finals: 4 (2005–2012)
• Most semi-finals/Top-four finishes: 12
• Most consecutive top-four finishes: 12 (1996–)
• Most games played in final tournaments: 59
• Most games won in final tournaments: 43
• Most goals scored in final tournaments: 227
• Most goals in a single final tournament: 27 (2010 & 2016)
• Longest winning run (including qualifying): 13 games (28/01/2010–30/03/2013)
• Biggest win/most goals scored in a final: 7-3 vs Russia (2016)
• Biggest win in final tournament: 9-1 vs Belarus (2010 group stage), 8-0 vs Georgia (2022 group stage)
• Most goals by team in single game in final tournament: 9-1 vs Belarus (2010 group stage, equal with Russia 9-6 Netherlands in 1999 semi-finals and Serbia 9-8 Azerbaijan in 2012 group stage)
• Most penalty shoot-outs: 4
• Most penalty shoot-outs won: 3
• Most final wins (player): 5, Kike & Luis Amado
• Most final appearances (player): 6, Luis Amado
• Most semi-final appearances (player): 7, Luis Amado
• Most quarter-final appearances (player): 6, Ortiz (equal with João Matos of Portugal)
• Most appearances in final tournaments (player): 35, Ortiz
• Most match wins in final tournaments (player): 26, Ortiz
• Most appearances including qualifying (player): 55, Ortiz
• Most matches won including qualifying (player): 45, Ortiz
• Most titles as head coach: 4, José Venancio López
• Most finals as head coach: 5, José Venancio López
• Most games coached at final tournaments: 30, José Venancio López
• Most games won by head coach at final tournaments: 22, José Venancio López
Miscellaneous
- Spain have won 12 out of 20 UEFA European national-team futsal championships and tournaments at all levels.
- Spanish clubs won 14 of the first 24 editions of UEFA futsal club competition (UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League), including Inter FS's record five.
- Four different Spanish clubs have won this title (Inter 5, Barça 4, Palma 3, Castellón 2); no other nation has produced more than two winners.
Overall record in Futsal EURO final tournaments
P59 W43 D11 L5 F227 A94
The five defeats...
Portugal 3-2 Spain, semi-finals, 4 February 2022
Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet), final ,10 February 2018
Russia 4-3 Spain (aet), semi-finals, 6 February 2014
Spain 1-3 Italy, group stage, 17 February 2005
Italy 2-1 Spain, semi-finals, 22 February 2003
(Spain also lost to Russia on penalties in the 1999 final after a 3-3 draw)
Notes: Wins after extra time count as wins, wins after penalty shoot-outs count as draws. Quarter-final round only after 2010. Player appearances/wins include all games in matchday squad regardless of whether player entered pitch.
Last updated: 5 October 2025