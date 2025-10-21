Spain: Their UEFA Futsal EURO records, titles and stats

Spain's record in Futsal EURO

2022: Third place

2018: Runners-up

2016: Winners

2014: Third place

2012: Winners

2010: Winners

2007: Winners

2005: Winners

2003: Third place

2001: Winners

1999: Runners-up

1996: Winners

Watch seven-goal Spain win 2016 title

Spain's record in Futsal World Cup

2024: Round of 16

2021: Quarter-finals

2016: Quarter-finals

2012: Runners-up

2008: Runners-up

2004: Winners

2000: Winners

1996: Runners-up

1992: Third place

1989: Group stage



Spain's record in Futsal Finalissima

2022: Runners-up

Spain's record in Women's Futsal EURO

2023: Winners

2022: Winners

2019: Winners

Spain's record in Under-19 Futsal EURO

2025: Runners-up

2023: Runners-up

2022: Winners

2019: Winners

No one has played or won more Futsal EURO games than Ortiz SPORTSFILE

Futsal EURO records held by Spain

• Most titles: 7

• Most consecutive titles: 4 (2005–2012)

• Most finals: 9

• Most consecutive finals: 4 (2005–2012)

• Most semi-finals/Top-four finishes: 12

• Most consecutive top-four finishes: 12 (1996–)

• Most games played in final tournaments: 59

• Most games won in final tournaments: 43

• Most goals scored in final tournaments: 227

• Most goals in a single final tournament: 27 (2010 & 2016)

• Longest winning run (including qualifying): 13 games (28/01/2010–30/03/2013)

• Biggest win/most goals scored in a final: 7-3 vs Russia (2016)

• Biggest win in final tournament: 9-1 vs Belarus (2010 group stage), 8-0 vs Georgia (2022 group stage)

• Most goals by team in single game in final tournament: 9-1 vs Belarus (2010 group stage, equal with Russia 9-6 Netherlands in 1999 semi-finals and Serbia 9-8 Azerbaijan in 2012 group stage)

• Most penalty shoot-outs: 4

• Most penalty shoot-outs won: 3

• Most final wins (player): 5, Kike & Luis Amado

• Most final appearances (player): 6, Luis Amado

• Most semi-final appearances (player): 7, Luis Amado

• Most quarter-final appearances (player): 6, Ortiz (equal with João Matos of Portugal)

• Most appearances in final tournaments (player): 35, Ortiz

• Most match wins in final tournaments (player): 26, Ortiz

• Most appearances including qualifying (player): 55, Ortiz

• Most matches won including qualifying (player): 45, Ortiz

• Most titles as head coach: 4, José Venancio López

• Most finals as head coach: 5, José Venancio López

• Most games coached at final tournaments: 30, José Venancio López

• Most games won by head coach at final tournaments: 22, José Venancio López

Record-breaking coach José Venancio López SPORTSFILE

Miscellaneous

Spain have won 12 out of 20 UEFA European national-team futsal championships and tournaments at all levels.

Spanish clubs won 14 of the first 24 editions of UEFA futsal club competition (UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League), including Inter FS's record five.

Four different Spanish clubs have won this title (Inter 5, Barça 4, Palma 3, Castellón 2); no other nation has produced more than two winners.

Overall record in Futsal EURO final tournaments

P59 W43 D11 L5 F227 A94



The five defeats...

Portugal 3-2 Spain, semi-finals, 4 February 2022

Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet), final ,10 February 2018

Russia 4-3 Spain (aet), semi-finals, 6 February 2014

Spain 1-3 Italy, group stage, 17 February 2005

Italy 2-1 Spain, semi-finals, 22 February 2003

(Spain also lost to Russia on penalties in the 1999 final after a 3-3 draw)

Notes: Wins after extra time count as wins, wins after penalty shoot-outs count as draws. Quarter-final round only after 2010. Player appearances/wins include all games in matchday squad regardless of whether player entered pitch.

Last updated: 5 October 2025