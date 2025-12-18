Scoring in most Futsal EUROs: Gonçalo Alves, Kike, Roman Mareš, Ricardinho

Four players have scored in a record five separate UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments.

We profile the prolific quartet and list the players who have struck in at least four final tournaments, a number Portugal's Bruno Coelho could join in 2026.

SCORED IN FIVE FUTSAL EURO FINAL TOURNAMENTS

Gonçalo Alves (Portugal) 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014

A stalwart of Portugal in the 2000s and early 2010s, Gonçalo scored his first Futsal EURO finals goals in 2003 against Spain and Ukraine. He got a hat-trick versus hosts Hungary in 2005 and two years later in Portugal was on target against Czechia and in the epic semi-final with Spain.

In 2010, having converted the shoot-out penalty against Azerbaijan that sent Portugal into their first final, Gonçalo again took on Spain and scored late in the decider in a thwarted comeback. Drawing a blank in the 2012 finals, Gonçalo netted twice in a 4-4 group draw with Russia in 2014.

Kike (Spain) 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010

Defender Kike is one of two players (alongside long-time Spain team-mate, goalkeeper Luis Amado) to have won five final tournaments, and he scored in as many. In 2001 he hit two goals against Poland en route to the title, while in 2003 his double came versus Ukraine (though Spain would lose in the semis).

Spain regained the trophy in 2005 and Kike struck against Portugal in the group stage, then in 2007 he bagged two goals in their opener with Ukraine to begin a successful title defence. They made it three in a row in 2010 and Kike scored versus Belarus and Portugal in the group stage. His fifth title came in 2012, though the only time he 'scored' was an own goal against Ukraine.

Roman Mareš (Czechia) 2001, 2003, 2007, 2012, 2014

Mareš continues playing professionally in his 50s, and his international career (often in tandem with brother Michal) stretched from 1999 to 2019. His first EURO was 2001 when Mareš scored twice against Italy, and he notched two more versus Slovenia in 2003 as Czechia reached the semis.

He played once in the home 2005 finals without scoring but in 2007, back playing a full part under Tomáš Neumann, Mareš got two in a 5-3 loss to hosts Portugal. His next EURO was 2012 and Mareš once again netted against a home nation, this time Croatia, and he also scored versus the same side in his last finals campaign, 2014.

Ricardinho (Portugal) 2007, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

The all-time finals leading scorer on 22, Ricardinho struck in all five of his Futsal EURO tournament appearances (he was injured in 2010). The first was 2007 when he claimed four goals in the hosts' campaign including a bicycle kick in the same semi-final with Spain where Gonçalo Alves was on target. In 2012, Ricardinho netted against Azerbaijan and Italy, and in 2014 he registered versus the Azzurri and Spain.

Ricardinho's personal 2016 campaign was memorable: a hat-trick against Slovenia, one of the sport's most famous goals in the loss to hosts Serbia and two more, including another stunner, in the quarter-final exit to Spain. Yet somehow, in 2018, Ricardinho topped that: ending as seven-goal top scorer as Portugal lifted the title, finding the target against Romania and Ukraine in the group stage, managing four in the last-eight defeat of Azerbaijan, then striking in the first minute of the final before going off injured as Portugal beat Spain after extra time.

Ricardinho great Futsal EURO goals

SCORED IN FOUR FUTSAL EURO FINAL TOURNAMENTS

Arnaldo Pereira (Portugal) 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014

Saad Assis (Italy) 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014

Pedro Cary (Portugal) 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Kristjan Čujec (Slovenia) 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

Daniel (Spain) 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010

Martín Dlouhý (Czechia) 2001, 2003, 2005, 2010

Edu (Azerbaijan) 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022

Adriano Foglia (Italy) 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007

Humberto Honorio (Italy) 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Lin (Spain) 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018

Konstantin Maevski (Russia) 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012

Miguelín (Spain) 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Ortiz (Spain) 2010, 2012, 2014, 2022

Slobadan Rajčević (Serbia) 2012, 2016, 2018, 2022

Robinho (Russia) 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022

Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010

Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Russia) 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014

Jordi Torras (Spain) 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012



SCORED IN TWO FUTSAL EURO FINALS

Daniel (Spain) 2007, 2010

Konstantin Eremeko (Russia) 1996, 1999

Lin (Spain) 2010, 2018

Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 2007, 2010

Javi Sánchez (Spain) 1999, 2001