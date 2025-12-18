All the Futsal EURO finals hat-tricks

There have been 29 hat-tricks scored in UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments, including six players getting four in a game and Serhiy Koridze hitting five for Ukraine against Portugal in 2003.

Four players have managed three or more goals in a game more than once. Meanwhile, four different matches have featured two players notching three goals or more – though only in one case were they both on the winning side. Those account for three of the fixtures in which a hat-trick scorer has tasted defeat, with one other treble coming in a draw.

Just once has the feat been achieved in a final, when Spain's Vicentín scored four in the decider of the inaugural 1996 tournament. Two more have come in semis, five in quarter-finals, one in a third-place play-off and the rest in group games. Croatia 2012 holds the single-tournament record of five and Netherlands 2022, despite being the first 16-team finals and therefore having the most games, uniquely featured just one hat-trick.

We list all the hat-trick scorers and highlight some key stats.

5 goals in a game

Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine 7-4 Portugal, group stage, 18/02/2003)

4 goals in a game

Vicentín (Spain 5-3 Russia, final, 14/01/1996)

Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 9-6 Netherlands, semi-finals, 26/02/1999)

Pascal Langenhuisen (Netherlands 6-9 Russia, semi-finals, 26/02/1999)

Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine 8-3 Poland, group stage, 25/02/2001)

Vidan Bojović (Serbia 9-8 Azerbaijan, group stage, 03/02/2012)

Ricardinho (Portugal 8-1 Azerbaijan, quarter-finaks, 06/02/2018)

Ricardinho hits four against Azerbaijan

3 goals in a game

Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 5-1 Italy, group stage, 10/01/1996)

Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine 8-3 Poland, group stage, 25/02/2001)

André Lima (Portugal 4-7 Ukraine, group stage, 18/02/2003)

Nando Grana (Italy 8-3 Portugal, group stage, 14/02/2005)

Gonçalo Alves (Portugal 5-3 Hungary, group stage, 17/02/2005)

Florin Matei (Romania 8-4 Czechia, group stage, 16/11/2007)

Cirilo (Russia 5-3 Serbia, group stage, 17/11/2007)

Carlos Margado (Italy 7-1 Romania, group stage, 18/11/2007)

Javi Rodríguez (Spain 9-1 Belarus, group stage, 20/01/2010)

Aiaksei Papou (Belarus 5-5 Portugal, group stage, 22/01/2010)

Cleyton Bapitstella (Italy 4-2 Ukraine, group stage, 23/01/2010)

Valeriy Legchanov (Ukraine 6-3 Slovenia, group stage, 02/02/2012)

Konstantin Maevski (Russia 5-0 Türkiye, group stage, 03/02/2012)

Jadder Dantas (Azerbaijan 8-9 Serbia, group stage, 03/02/2012)

Jordi Torras (Spain 8-3 Romania, quarter-finals, 06/02/2012)

Gašper Vrhovec (Slovenia 6-7 Azerbaijan, group stage, 31/01/2014)

Eder Lima (Russia 6-0 Romania, quarter-finals, 03/2014)

Ricardinho (Portugal 6-2 Slovenia, group stage, 04/02/2016)

Eder Lima (Russia 6-2 Azerbaijan, quarter-finals, 09/02/2016)

Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan 5-2 Serbia, third-place play-off, 13/02/2016)

Bolinha (Azerbaijan 5-3 France, group stage, 02/02/2018)

Artem Antoskhin (Russia 7-1 Slovakia, group stage, 21/01/2022)

Most hat-tricks (or more goals in game) by player

2 Konstantin Eremenko (Russia), Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine), Eder Lima (Russia), Ricardinho (Portugal)

Oldest hat-trick scorer

Javi Rodríguez (Spain 9-1 Belarus, 2010) - aged 35 years 300 days

Youngest hat-trick scorer

Florin Matei (Romania 8-4 Czechia, 2007) - 23 years 343 days

Matches with multiple hat-tricls

Russia 9-6 Netherlands (1999 semi-finals) - Konstantin Eremenko (Russia, 4 goas) & Lascal Langenhuisen (Netherlands, 4 goals)

Ukraine 8-3 Poland (2001 group stage) - Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine, 4 goals) & Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine, 3 goals)

Portgual 4-7 Ukraine (2003 group stage) - André Lima (Portugal, 3 goals) & Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine, 5 goals)

Azerbaijan 8-9 Serbia (2012 group stage) - Jadder Dantas (Azerbaijan, 3 goals) & Vidan Bojović (Serbia, 4 goals)

Hat-tricks by team

7 Russia (by 5 different players)

4 Portugal, Ukraine (both by 3 different players)

3 Italy, Spain (both by 3 different players)

2 Azerbaijan (by 2 different players)

1 Belarus, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia

Hat-tricks by final tournament

1996: 2 (11 matches)

1999: 2 (16 matches)

2001: 2 (16 matches)

2003: 2 (15 matches)

2005: 2 (16 matches)

2007: 3 (16 matches)

2010: 3 (20 matches)

2012: 5 (20 matches)

2014: 2 (20 matches)

2016: 3 (20 matches)

2018: 2 (20 matches)

2022: 1 (32 matches)

Hat-tricks by round

Group stage: 21

Quarter-finals: 5

Semi-finals: 2

Third-place play-off: 1

Final: 1