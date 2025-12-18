All the Futsal EURO finals hat-tricks
December 18, 2025
The lowdown on all the hat-tricks, including the only player to get five in a game and who lost despite scoring four.
There have been 29 hat-tricks scored in UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments, including six players getting four in a game and Serhiy Koridze hitting five for Ukraine against Portugal in 2003.
Four players have managed three or more goals in a game more than once. Meanwhile, four different matches have featured two players notching three goals or more – though only in one case were they both on the winning side. Those account for three of the fixtures in which a hat-trick scorer has tasted defeat, with one other treble coming in a draw.
Just once has the feat been achieved in a final, when Spain's Vicentín scored four in the decider of the inaugural 1996 tournament. Two more have come in semis, five in quarter-finals, one in a third-place play-off and the rest in group games. Croatia 2012 holds the single-tournament record of five and Netherlands 2022, despite being the first 16-team finals and therefore having the most games, uniquely featured just one hat-trick.
We list all the hat-trick scorers and highlight some key stats.
5 goals in a game
Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine 7-4 Portugal, group stage, 18/02/2003)
4 goals in a game
Vicentín (Spain 5-3 Russia, final, 14/01/1996)
Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 9-6 Netherlands, semi-finals, 26/02/1999)
Pascal Langenhuisen (Netherlands 6-9 Russia, semi-finals, 26/02/1999)
Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine 8-3 Poland, group stage, 25/02/2001)
Vidan Bojović (Serbia 9-8 Azerbaijan, group stage, 03/02/2012)
Ricardinho (Portugal 8-1 Azerbaijan, quarter-finaks, 06/02/2018)
3 goals in a game
Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 5-1 Italy, group stage, 10/01/1996)
Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine 8-3 Poland, group stage, 25/02/2001)
André Lima (Portugal 4-7 Ukraine, group stage, 18/02/2003)
Nando Grana (Italy 8-3 Portugal, group stage, 14/02/2005)
Gonçalo Alves (Portugal 5-3 Hungary, group stage, 17/02/2005)
Florin Matei (Romania 8-4 Czechia, group stage, 16/11/2007)
Cirilo (Russia 5-3 Serbia, group stage, 17/11/2007)
Carlos Margado (Italy 7-1 Romania, group stage, 18/11/2007)
Javi Rodríguez (Spain 9-1 Belarus, group stage, 20/01/2010)
Aiaksei Papou (Belarus 5-5 Portugal, group stage, 22/01/2010)
Cleyton Bapitstella (Italy 4-2 Ukraine, group stage, 23/01/2010)
Valeriy Legchanov (Ukraine 6-3 Slovenia, group stage, 02/02/2012)
Konstantin Maevski (Russia 5-0 Türkiye, group stage, 03/02/2012)
Jadder Dantas (Azerbaijan 8-9 Serbia, group stage, 03/02/2012)
Jordi Torras (Spain 8-3 Romania, quarter-finals, 06/02/2012)
Gašper Vrhovec (Slovenia 6-7 Azerbaijan, group stage, 31/01/2014)
Eder Lima (Russia 6-0 Romania, quarter-finals, 03/2014)
Ricardinho (Portugal 6-2 Slovenia, group stage, 04/02/2016)
Eder Lima (Russia 6-2 Azerbaijan, quarter-finals, 09/02/2016)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan 5-2 Serbia, third-place play-off, 13/02/2016)
Bolinha (Azerbaijan 5-3 France, group stage, 02/02/2018)
Artem Antoskhin (Russia 7-1 Slovakia, group stage, 21/01/2022)
Most hat-tricks (or more goals in game) by player
2 Konstantin Eremenko (Russia), Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine), Eder Lima (Russia), Ricardinho (Portugal)
Oldest hat-trick scorer
Javi Rodríguez (Spain 9-1 Belarus, 2010) - aged 35 years 300 days
Youngest hat-trick scorer
Florin Matei (Romania 8-4 Czechia, 2007) - 23 years 343 days
Matches with multiple hat-tricls
Russia 9-6 Netherlands (1999 semi-finals) - Konstantin Eremenko (Russia, 4 goas) & Lascal Langenhuisen (Netherlands, 4 goals)
Ukraine 8-3 Poland (2001 group stage) - Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine, 4 goals) & Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine, 3 goals)
Portgual 4-7 Ukraine (2003 group stage) - André Lima (Portugal, 3 goals) & Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine, 5 goals)
Azerbaijan 8-9 Serbia (2012 group stage) - Jadder Dantas (Azerbaijan, 3 goals) & Vidan Bojović (Serbia, 4 goals)
Hat-tricks by team
7 Russia (by 5 different players)
4 Portugal, Ukraine (both by 3 different players)
3 Italy, Spain (both by 3 different players)
2 Azerbaijan (by 2 different players)
1 Belarus, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia
Hat-tricks by final tournament
1996: 2 (11 matches)
1999: 2 (16 matches)
2001: 2 (16 matches)
2003: 2 (15 matches)
2005: 2 (16 matches)
2007: 3 (16 matches)
2010: 3 (20 matches)
2012: 5 (20 matches)
2014: 2 (20 matches)
2016: 3 (20 matches)
2018: 2 (20 matches)
2022: 1 (32 matches)
Hat-tricks by round
Group stage: 21
Quarter-finals: 5
Semi-finals: 2
Third-place play-off: 1
Final: 1