Football vs Futsal: The key differences

As both a showcase for world-class specialist players and a development ground for future stars, futsal plays a crucial role in the sport’s eco-system.

But as a spectator it is important to know how futsal varies from football – with differences in team size, substitutions, match timing and rules creating a unique game that emphasises technical ability, speed of thought and continuous involvement.

How big is a team and how do substitutions work?

Teams

The game is five-a-side but in UEFA competitions the squads consist of 14 players. The entire squad is available for each match (unless there are suspensions), with five starters and nine substitutes.

Substitutions

Substitutions are unlimited and can be made at any time during play, provided a player does not go on before their team-mate comes off. They must also enter the pitch from the zone marked in front of each bench. Players can be changed individually or en masse.

Explaining the main Futsal positions

The fluid nature of futsal means outfield players usually cover the whole pitch but will generally have primary roles. Not all formations utilise all of the positions. Some players are known as ‘Universal’ and can fill any of the roles, but these are the typical positions:

Goalkeeper

Can handle the ball in the penalty box but is more engaged in outfield play than in football, with the small pitch size making throws important. Often will tape their fingers rather than wear gloves to aid throwing.

Flying goalkeeper

An outfield player can come on and off as a substitute for the goalkeeper, but the referee must ensure this so-called flying goalkeeper wears a keeper’s jersey with their own number – and that all of a team’s flying goalkeepers wear the same colour (different from both the standard keepers’ and the outfield players’ shirts). This power play-style tactic helps coaches to change games and especially chase goals when losing.

Futsal goalkeepers are more engaged in outfield play than in football UEFA via Getty Images

Defender

Usually the last player ahead of the goalkeeper but also important in starting and joining attacks.

Winger

Often the most skilful and creative player, and crucial in both attack and defence.

Pivot

Typically the most forward player on the pitch. Their job is not just as a goalscorer but as someone that can hold the ball up with back to goal before releasing team-mates.

The playing area and match conditions

The ball

A futsal ball is smaller, heavier, and has significantly less bounce than a standard football, keeping it on the ground for better control in fast-paced, tight-space games. Futsal balls are typically size 4 while standard footballs are size 5.

Futsal balls are smaller and heavier UEFA via Getty Images

Real time

Each half lasts 20 minutes, with a clock that stops whenever the ball is out of play; both coaches can also call a one-minute time-out at any point in either half. In UEFA knockout games, other than third-place play-offs, the matches can go to extra time, comprising two periods of five minutes. If scores are level after 50 minutes (or 40 in the third-place play-off), a penalty shoot-out will ensue from the six-metre mark. In a recent change to the FIFA laws, the shoot-out will now consist of five kicks each before any sudden death, back up from three.

Penalty area

Players can go into the penalty area and goalkeepers are allowed out, but the latter cannot touch the ball again once they have cleared it until it has gone into the opposition half or it has been touched by an opponent. Goal clearances must be thrown, not kicked out.

Kick-in

If the ball goes over the touchline or hits the ceiling, play is resumed with a kick-in. Goals cannot be scored direct from a kick-in. If the ball crosses the byline, it results in either a corner or a thrown goal clearance by the keeper.

Officiating and disciplinary differences

Referees

There are four match officials: the referee on the touchline opposite the benches and a second referee on the other touchline (both can enter the pitch if needed), a third official by the table on halfway to monitor the substitutions and foul count and liaise with the other officials, and the timekeeper.

There are four match officials in futsal, with slightly differing roles to football UEFA via Getty Images

Accumulated fouls

Free-kicks and penalties generally work as in football. However, once a team has committed five fouls in one half, for every subsequent foul their opponents get a free shot at goal from the second penalty mark, ten metres out (often known as a double penalty). If the foul is closer to goal, the shot can be taken from where the infringement occurred. At half-time both foul counts are wiped clean, but they are not erased prior to either extra-time period, where second-half fouls still count.

Cards

Players are dismissed for two yellow cards or a direct red, and take no further part in the game. Following a sending-off, the penalised team plays one player short for two minutes, unless they concede during that time, in which case they return to full strength immediately. The player that was sent off, however, cannot be used again.

Four-second rule

For kick-ins, free-kicks, goal clearances and corner kicks, the player in possession of the ball has four seconds to restart play, which the referee will count with their fingers in the air. If play isn’t restarted within four seconds, an indirect free-kick will be awarded to the opposing team. The goalkeeper is not allowed to control the ball for more than four seconds in their own half.