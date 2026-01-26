Futsal EURO 2026: Who is through to the quarter-finals, who can join them

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 group stage ends on Wednesday and Thursday and we summarise who are already into the weekend quarter-finals in Riga, Kaunas and Ljubljana, and who needs what to join them.

Futsal EURO 2026 group stage: State of play Through to the quarter-finals: Armenia* *Group winners

All times CET, Latvian and Lithuanian local time is one hour ahead.

GROUP A

Wednesday: Latvia (3 points) vs Croatia (2) (16:30, Riga), Georgia (1) vs France (4) (16:30, Kaunas)

France will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat. If Lativa draw, France will also go through if they lose by a margin of between one and six goals (as France, Latvia and Georgia would be split by head-to-head goal difference).

France will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Croatia win by a margin of between one and four goals, or if France lose by a margin of between one and four goals and the other game is drawn. If France draw and Croatia win by a margin of five goals, they will be split for first and second place by overall goals scored, then disciplinary points then coefficient (which favours France).

Latvia will reach the quarter-finals if they win, or if they draw unless Georgia beat France by a margin of between three and six goals (if Latvia draw and Georgia beat France 3-0 or 4-1, Latvia also go through.) Latvia will finish first if they win and France do not.

Croatia will reach the quarter-finals if they win. They will finish first if they win and France lose, or if Croatia win by six goals or more and France draw. If Croatia win by five goals and France draw, they will be split for first and second place by the above criteria.

Georgia will reach the quarter-finals if they win by a margin of at least four or by a three-goal margin other than 3-0 and 4-1, and the other game is drawn.

GROUP B

Wednesday: Czechia (1) vs Ukraine (3) (19:30, Riga), Lithuania (1) vs Armenia (6) (19:30, Kaunas)

Armenia are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Ukraine will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat.

Czechia will reach the quarter-finals if they win and Lithuania do not. If Czechia and Lithuania both win they will be separated for second and third place on overall goal difference, overall goals scored, disciplinary points then coefficient (which favours Czechia).

Lithuania will reach the quarter-finals if both they and Czechia win, provided Lithuania finish above Czechia by the above criteria.

GROUP C

Monday: Belarus (0) vs Spain (3) (17:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice), Belgium (3) vs Slovenia (0) (20:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Thursday: Slovenia vs Belarus (17:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice), Spain vs Belgium (17:30, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Belgium will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Slovenia and Belarus do not beat Spain.

Spain will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Belarus and Slovenia do not beat Belgium.

Slovenia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Belgium and Spain avoid defeat by Belarus.

Belarus will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Spain and Belgium avoid defeat by Slovenia.

GROUP D

Tuesday: Hungary (3) vs Portugal (3) (17:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice), Poland (0) vs Italy (0) (20:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Thursday: Portugal vs Poland (20:30, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice), Italy vs Hungary (20:30, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Portugal will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Poland do not.

Hungary will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Italy do not.

Poland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Portugal avoid defeat.

Italy will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Hungary avoid defeat.

Futsal EURO 2026 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 31 January

QF2: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (16:00/19:00, Riga/Kaunas)

QF1: Armenia vs Runners-up Group A (16:00/19:00, Kaunas/Riga) Sunday 1 February

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana)

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana) Semi-finals Wednesday 4 February

SF1: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana)

SF2: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana) Third-place match Saturday 7 February

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (16:00, Ljubljana) Final Saturday 7 February

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Ljubljana) In the knockout phase, the order of the two matches on each matchday will be confirmed once the qualified teams are known. All times CET

How ties are broken in the Futsal EURO 2026 group stage:

Official competition regulations: Article 21

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a) higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question;

b) superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question;

c) higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question;

d) If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the group matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to h) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal;

e) superior goal difference in all group matches;

f) higher number of goals scored in all group matches;

g) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);

h) higher position in the UEFA senior men's futsal national team coefficient rankings used for the final draw.

If two teams that have the same number of points and have scored and conceded the same number of goals play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by a penalty shoot-out, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the criteria a) to h) above. This procedure is only necessary if a ranking of the teams is required to determine the teams qualified for the quarter-finals.