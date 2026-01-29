Futsal EURO 2026: Who is through to the quarter-finals?

After the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 group stage reached an exciting climax, we summarise which teams are through to the weekend quarter-finals in Riga, Kaunas and Ljubljana.

Futsal EURO 2026 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 31 January

QF2: France vs Ukraine (16:00, Riga)

QF1: Armenia vs Croatia (19:00, Kaunas) Sunday 1 February

QF3: Spain vs Italy (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana)

QF4: Portugal vs Belgium (16:00/19:30, Ljubljana) Semi-finals Wednesday 4 February

SF1: France / Ukraine vs Portugal / Belgium (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana)

SF2: Armenia / Croatia vs Spain / Italy (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana) Third-place match Saturday 7 February

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (16:00, Ljubljana) Final Saturday 7 February

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Ljubljana) In the knockout phase, the order of the two matches on each matchday will be confirmed once the qualified teams are known. All times CET, Latvian and Lithuanian local time one hour ahead

GROUP A

France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Croatia are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Latvia finished third and are eliminated.

Georgia finished fourth and are eliminated.

GROUP B

Armenia are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Ukraine are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Lithuania finished third and are eliminated.

Czechia finished fourth and are eliminated.

GROUP C

Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Belgium are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Slovenia finished third and are eliminated.

Belarus finished fourth and are eliminated.

GROUP D

Portugal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Hungary finished third and are eliminated.

Poland finished fourth and are eliminated.

How ties are broken in the Futsal EURO 2026 group stage:

Official competition regulations: Article 21

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a) higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question;

b) superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question;

c) higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question;

d) If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the group matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to h) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal;

e) superior goal difference in all group matches;

f) higher number of goals scored in all group matches;

g) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);

h) higher position in the UEFA senior men's futsal national team coefficient rankings used for the final draw.

If two teams that have the same number of points and have scored and conceded the same number of goals play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by a penalty shoot-out, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the criteria a) to h) above. This procedure is only necessary if a ranking of the teams is required to determine the teams qualified for the quarter-finals.