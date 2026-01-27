Futsal EURO 2026 Top Scorer race: Omar Rahou leads

Belgium's Omar Rahou leads the race to finish as Top Scorer at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 on five goals, two ahead of Croatia's Duje Kustura.

Rahou's hat-trick in Belgium's 4-0 win against Belarus set him on his way and he added two more in the 5-4 loss to Slovenia to move to within one of the group stage record tally of six. Added to his six qualifying goals Rahou is also now the leading scorer for the edition as a whole, one ahead of Tomáš Drahovský (who got ten for Slovakia, eliminated before the finals).

Kustura is Rahou's nearest challenger so far in the finals. After scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with France, he was also on target as Croatia finished with the same scoreline against Georgia.

Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament top scorers

5 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

3 Duje Kustura (Croatia)

2 Mihran Dermenjyan (Armenia)

2 Vladimir Derendiajev (Lithuania)

2 David Drozd (Czechia)

2 Matej Fideršek (Slovemia)

2 Nikita Khromykh (Armenia)﻿



2 Kutchy (Portugal)

2 Mellado (Spain)

2 Francisco Mikus (Czechia)

2 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

2 Vladyslav Pervieiev (Ukraine)

2 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

2 Michal Seidler (Czechia)

2 Máté Suscsák (Hungary)

2 Edgars Tarakanovs (Latvia)

2 Mamadou Touré (France)

Futsal EURO top scorer: Watch Omar Rahou goals

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament most assists

3 Justinas Zagurskas (Lithuania)

2 Nejc Hozjan (Slocenia)

2 Tomasz Kriezel (Poland)

2 Abdessamad Mohammed (France)

2 Kenneth Vanderheyden (Belgium)

2 Radim Záruba (Czechia)

All the Futsal EURO 2026 statistics

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers including qualifying

11 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

10 Tomáš Drahovský (Slovakia)

9 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

9 Yevhenii Zhuk (Ukraine)

8 Matej Fideršek (Slovenia)



Previous Futsal EURO finals top scorers

2022: Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) 7

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7

2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6

2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8

2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5

2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5

2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5

2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8

*Won/shared top scorer prize on assists

Last updated: 26 January