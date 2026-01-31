Futsal EURO 2026 Top Scorer race: Souheil Mouhoudine and Omar Rahou lead

Souheil Mouhoudine of France and Belgium's Omar Rahou lead the race to finish as Top Scorer at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 on six goals apiece, two ahead of Italy's Julio De Oliveira.

Rahou's hat-trick in Belgium's 4-0 win against Belarus set him on his way and he added two more in the 5-4 loss to Slovenia and another in the 10-3 defeat by Spain to equal the group stage record tally of six that was last achieved in 2003.

Mouhoudine managed three in the group stage before netting a superb treble of his own in the 4-2 extra-time victory over Ukraine to draw level with Rahou. He is also now the top overall scorer including qualifying, with a total of 13.

Italy's Julio De Oliveira has four goals, a hat-trick against Poland and another versus Hungary as the Azzurri advanced to the quarter-finals. Eight players are on three, with six advancing to the knockout phase including Spain's Mellado, the only player other than Rahou to strike on all three group matchdays.

Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament top scorers

6 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

6 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

4 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

3 Danyil Abakshyn (Ukraine)

3 Edgaras Baranauskas (Lithuania)

3 Duje Kustura (Croatia)

3 Mellado (Spain)

3 José Raya (Spain)

3 Balázs Rutai (Hungary)

3 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

3 Edgars Tarakanovs (Latvia)

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament most assists

4 Abdessamad Mohammed (France)

4 Justinas Zagurskas (Lithuania)

3 Michal Holý (Czechia)

3 Tomasz Kriezel (Poland)

All the Futsal EURO 2026 statistics

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers including qualifying

13 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

12 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

11 Yevhenii Zhuk (Ukraine)

10 Tomáš Drahovský (Slovakia)

9 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

Previous Futsal EURO finals top scorers

2022: Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) 7

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7

2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6

2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8

2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5

2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5

2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5

2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8

*Won/shared top scorer prize on assists

Last updated: 31 January