Futsal EURO 2026 Top Scorer race: Souheil Mouhoudine leads the way

Souheil Mouhoudine of France leads the race to finish as Top Scorer at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 on seven goals, putting him one clear of Belgium's Omar Rahou.

Mouhoudine struck three times in the group stage before netting a superb quarter-final treble in the 4-2 extra-time victory against Ukraine. He then finished with France's late equaliser versus Croatia in the third-place play-off, a game his side lost on penalties. Mouhoudine is also the top overall scorer including qualifying, with a total of 14.

Rahou's hat-trick in Belgium's 4-0 win against Belarus set him on his way and he added two more in a 5-4 loss to Slovenia and another in the 10-3 defeat by Spain, equalling the group stage record tally of six that was last achieved in 2003. His involvement was ended by Belgium's quarter-final loss to Portugal.

Behind the top two, the Portuguese pair of Pany Varela and Diogo Santos both have four goals, while Antonio Pérez and Mellado also have four for Portugal's final rivals Spain. They stand level with Italy's Julio De Oliveira, whose contribution featured a hat-trick against Poland, and France's Ouassini Guirio, who hit a treble of his own in the third-place play-off.

Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament top scorers

7 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

6 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

4 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

4 Ouassini Guirio (France)

4 Mellado (Spain)

4 Antonio Pérez (Spain)

4 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

4 Pany Varela (Portugal)

3 Danyil Abakshyn (Ukraine)

3 Edgaras Baranauskas (Lithuania)

3 Rúben Góis (Portugal)

3 Duje Kustura (Croatia)

3 David Mataja (Croatia)

3 Tomás Paçó (Portugal)

3 Pablo Ramirez﻿ (Spain)

3 José Raya (Spain)

3 Balázs Rutai (Hungary)

3 Edgars Tarakanovs (Latvia)﻿

3 Mamadou Siragassy Touré (France)﻿

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament most assists

6 Abdessamad Mohammed (France)

4 Francisco Cortés﻿ (Spain)



4 Justinas Zagurskas (Lithuania)

3 Bruno Coelho (Portugal)

3 Erick Mendonça (Portugal)﻿

3 Michal Holý (Czechia)

3 Afonso Jesus (Portugal)﻿

3 Tomasz Kriezel (Poland)

3 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

3 Tomás Paçó (Portugal)

3 Pauleta (Portugal)

3 Pany Varela (Portugal)

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers including qualifying

14 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

12 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

11 Yevhenii Zhuk (Ukraine)

10 Tomáš Drahovský (Slovakia)

9 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

9 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

Previous Futsal EURO finals top scorers

2022: Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) 7

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7

2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6

2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8

2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5

2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5

2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5

2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8

*Won/shared top scorer prize on assists

Last updated: 4 February