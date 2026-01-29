Meet the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-finalists

France face Ukraine, Armenia play Croatia, Spain take on Italy and holders Portugal meet Belgium in the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-finals this weekend in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia and we introduce the contenders.

Futsal EURO 2026 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 31 January

France vs Ukraine (16:00, Riga)

Armenia vs Croatia (19:00, Kaunas) Sunday 1 February

Portugal vs Belgium (16:00, Ljubljana)

Spain vs Italy (19:30, Ljubljana) Semi-finals Wednesday 4 February

SF1: France / Ukraine vs Spain / Italy (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana)

SF2: Armenia / Croatia vs Portugal / Belgium (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana) Third-place match Saturday 7 February

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (16:00, Ljubljana) Final Saturday 7 February

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Ljubljana) In the knockout phase, the order of the two matches on each matchday will be confirmed once the qualified teams are known. All times CET

Only three of the quarter-finalists were in the last eight in 2022 (Portugal, Spain and Ukraine). This is fewest teams from the last eight in any Futsal EURO format to make it again in the following edition.

Group C had 38 goals, equalling the record for a Futsal EURO group set in 2005 .

FRANCE VS UKRAINE

Ukraine beat France 7-1 in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup third-place match with a hat-trick by Danyil Abakshyn.

How they qualified: Main round Group 10 winners (11-0 a vs Bulgaria, 5-2 h vs Georgia, 5-0 a vs Kosovo, 9-4 h vs Kosovo, 8-0 h vs Bulgaria, 3-3 a vs Georgia)

Group A winners: 2-2 vs Croatia (Riga), 5-0 vs Latvia (Riga), 3-1 vs Georgia (Kaunas)

Top scorer (finals): Souheil Mouhoudine 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Souheil Mouhoudine 10

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2018)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Fourth place

Quarter-final record: First quarter-final

Key fact: Drew 4-4 with Spain in their final tournament bow of 2018 and in 2024 made the FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals on debut; 41-goal top scorers in this season's qualifying main round.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: France 5-0 Latvia

How they qualified: Main round Group 1 winners (7-0 a vs Cyprus, 2-0 a vs Romania, 6-3 a vs Germany, 9-0 h vs Germany, 11-1 h vs Cyprus, 3-1 h vs Romania)

Group B runners-up: 1-2 vs Armenia (Kaunas), 4-1 vs Lithuania (Kaunas), 5-3 vs Czechia (Riga)

Top scorer (finals): Danyil Abakshyn 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Yevhenii Zhuk 10

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2022: Fourth place

2024 World Cup: Third place

Quarter-final record: W1 L5

2022: 5-3 vs Kazakhstan (Amsterdam)

2018: 0-1 vs Spain (Ljubljana)

2016: 1-2 vs Serbia (Belgrade)

2014: 1-2 vs Portugal (Antwerp)

2012: 1-1aet, 1-3pens vs Croatia (Split)

2010: 3-3aet, 2-4pens vs Azerbaijan (Budapest)

Key fact: Top European performers at the 2024 World Cup, losing 3-2 to Brazil in the semis but beating France 7-1 for bronze with an Abakshyn hat-trick. In both EURO 2022 and the 2024 World Cup they lost their first group game (as they did again this time) but went on to reach the last four.

Futsal EURO highlights: Czechia 3-5 Ukraine

These sides have met competitively twice before, Croatia winning 8-0 in a Futsal EURO qualifier in 2015 and 9-2 in a World Cup qualifier in 2003.

How they qualified: Main round Group 6 winners (4-3 h vs Denmark, 4-4 a vs Kazakhstan, 4-0 h vs Albania, 5-1 a vs Albania, 3-1 a vs Denmark, 4-2 h vs Kazakhstan)

Group B winners: 2-1 vs Ukraine (Kaunas), 5-4 vs Czechia (Kaunas), 3-3 vs Lithuania (Kaunas)

Top scorers (finals): Mihran Dermenjyan, Nikita Khromykh, Vladimir Sanosyan 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Nikita Khromykh 7

Futsal EURO best: First final tournament

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Quarter-final record: First quarter-final

Key fact: In their first major futsal final tournament having begun qualifying by falling 2-0 down in ten minutes in their opening game at home to Denmark. Followed three of the four 2022 debutants, Finland, Georgia and Slovakia, who also reached the quarter-finals.﻿

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Armenia 5-4 Czechia

How they qualified: Main round Group 5 winners (9-2 h vs Azerbaijan, 3-2 a vs Sweden, 1-0 a vs Greece, 6-2 h vs Sweden, 6-2 h vs Greece, 4-1 a vs Azerbaijan)

Group A runners-up: 2-2 vs France (Riga), 2-2 vs Georgia (Riga), 4-1 vs Latvia (Riga)

Top scorer (finals): Duje Kustura 3

Top scorers (including qualifying): Josip Jurlina, David Mataja, Luka Perić 5

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Quarter-final record: W1 L1

2014: 1-2 vs Italy (Antwerp)

2012: 1-1aet, 3-1pens vs Ukraine (Split)

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

Futsal EURO highlights: Latvia 1-4 Croatia

These nations have twice met in final tournament group games, Portugal winning 3-2 in 2003 after a 0-0 draw in 1999.

How they qualified: Main round Group 7 winners (7-2 a vs Andorra, 4-2 h vs Netherlands, 5-1 a vs North Macedonia, 3-0 h vs North Macedonia, 5-0 h vs Andorra, 7-4 a vs Netherlands)

Group D winners: 6-2 vs Italy (Ljubljana), 5-1 vs Hungary (Ljubljana), 3-2 vs Poland (Ljubljana)

Top scorer: Diogo Santos 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Diogo Santos 8

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 2 (2018, 2022) ﻿

Futsal EURO 2022: Winners

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Quarter-final record: W4 L2

2022: 3-2 vs Finland (Amsterdam)

2018: 8-1 vs Azerbaijan (Ljubljana)

2016: 2-6 vs Spain (Belgrade)

2014: 2-1 vs Ukraine (Antwerp)

2012: 1-3 vs Italy (Zagreb)

2010: 5-1 vs Serbia (Budapest)

Key fact: As well as winning the last two Futsal EUROs with perfect records in both final tournaments, also victorious in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima, their run of triumphs ended by Kazakhstan in the 2024 World Cup last 16.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Hungary 1-5 Portugal

How they qualified: Main round Group 9 runners-up (0-3 a vs Czechia, 7-2 h vs Austria, 8-3 h vs Serbia, 2-1 a vs Serbia, 2-3 h vs Czechia, 2-0 a vs Austria); Play-offs 8-2 agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (7-2 h, 1-0 a)

Group C runners-up: 4-0 vs Belarus (Ljubljana), 4-5 vs Slovenia (Ljubljana), 3-10 vs Spain (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Top scorer (finals): Omar Rahou 6

Top scorer (including qualifying): Omar Rahou 12

Futsal EURO best: Third place (1996)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify﻿

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Quarter-final record: First quarter-final

Key fact: Rahou equalled the record of six goals by a player in a group stage as Belgium reached the knockout phase for the first time since making the inaugural semi-finals in 1996.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Belarus 0-4 Belgium

Spain won a friendly 4-3 in Italy in October, and also defeated them home and away in 2024 World Cup qualifying. In Futsal EURO, Spain beat Italy 3-1 in the 2007 final and also defeated them in the 1996, 1999 and 2012 semi-finals, though the Azzurri won in the 2003 semi-finals and 2005 group stage.

Spain defeated Italy in the 2004 World Cup final (having lost 3-2 in the second group stage) and won their 2008 and 2012 semis and 1996 second group stage encounter.

How they qualified: Main round Group 8 winners (9-0 a vs Switzerland, 6-1 h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-0 a vs England, 7-0 h vs England, 6-0 h vs Switzerland, 3-2 a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Group C winners: 4-1 vs Slovenia (Ljubljana), 2-0 vs Belarus (Ljubljana), 10-3 vs Belgium (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Top scorer (finals): Mellado, José Raya 3

Top scorers (including qualifying): Cecilio Morales, Adrián Rivera 5

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 7 (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2022: Third place

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Quarter-final record: W6 L0

2022: 5-1 vs Slovakia (Amsterdam)

2018: 1-0 vs Ukraine (Ljubljana)

2016: 6-2 vs Portugal (Belgrade)

2014: 4-0 vs Slovenia (Antwerp)

2012: 8-3 vs Romania (Zagreb)

2010: 0-0aet, 7-6pens vs Russia (Debrecen)

Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain are Europe's only two-time World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008. They have got through the group stage at all 13 Futsal EUROs and against Belgium, Spain became the first team to score ten goals in a finals game.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Spain 10- 3 Belgium

How they qualified: Main round Group 2 runners-up (2-2 h vs Belarus, 2-0 a vs Finland, 11-1 h vs Malta, 6-1 a vs Malta, 1-2 a vs Belarus, 4-3 h vs Finland); Play-offs 4-4 agg, 2-0 pens vs Kazakhstan (2-1 h, 2-3aet a)

Group D runners-up: 2-6 vs Portugal (Ljubljana), 4-0 vs Poland (Ljubljana), 2-2 vs Hungary (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Top scorer (finals): Julio De Oliveira 4

Top scorer (including qualifying): Julio De Oliveira 9

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Quarter-final record: W2 L2

2016: 2-5 vs Kazakhstan (Belgrade)

2014: 2-1 vs Croatia (Antwerp)

2012: 3-1 vs Portugal (Zagreb)

2010: 3-3et, 1-3pens vs Russia (Debrecen)

Key fact: The first team ever to qualify via a play-off penalty shoot-out, two-time champions Italy keep up their record of reaching every Futsal EURO final tournament; also were FIFA Futsal World Cup runners-up in 2004 but went out in the group stage in the last two EUROs, having never previously done so.