Get Futsal EURO final tickets!

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Tickets for the third-place play-off and final, both in Ljubljana, are on sale from only €15.

Portugal celebrate beating France in their semi-final tie UEFA via Getty Images

The last tickets for the third-place play-off and final of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, are available for purchase from only €15.

Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, so act now to secure your place as France and Croatia battle for the bronze medal before Portugal and Spain face off for the biggest prize in European futsal.

Third-place match
Saturday 7 February
France vs Croatia (16:00, Ljubljana)

Final
Saturday 7 February
Portugal vs Spain (19:30, Ljubljana)

*All local time / CET

Who are the finalists?

Seven-time European champions Spain are taking on Portugal, who have won the last two Futsal EUROs.

