Get Futsal EURO semi-final and final tickets!

The last tickets for the semi-finals and final of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, are available for purchase from only €15.

Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, so act now to secure your place as Croatia, Spain, France and Portugal chase the biggest prize in European futsal.

Get finals tickets!

Semi-finals

Wednesday 4 February

Croatia vs Spain (17:00, Ljubljana)

France vs Portugal (20:30, Ljubljana)

Third-place match

Saturday 7 February

Defeated team France / Portugal vs Defeated team Croatia / Spain (16:00, Ljubljana)

Final

Saturday 7 February

Winners France / Portugal vs Winners Croatia / Spain (19:30, Ljubljana)

*All local time / CET

Who are the finalists?

In the first semi-final, seven-time European champions Spain are taking on Croatia, who are looking to improve on their best-ever fourth-placed finish in 2012. In the later semi-final, Portugal (who have won the last two Futsal EUROs) take on a France side featuring six-goal Souheil Mouhoudine, the top scorer left in the finals.