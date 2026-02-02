Get Futsal EURO semi-final and final tickets!
Monday, February 2, 2026
Article summary
Tickets for the semi-final double-header and the third-place play-off and decider, all in Ljubljana, are on sale from only €15.
Article top media content
Article body
The last tickets for the semi-finals and final of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, are available for purchase from only €15.
Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, so act now to secure your place as Croatia, Spain, France and Portugal chase the biggest prize in European futsal.
Semi-finals
Wednesday 4 February
Croatia vs Spain (17:00, Ljubljana)
France vs Portugal (20:30, Ljubljana)
Third-place match
Saturday 7 February
Defeated team France / Portugal vs Defeated team Croatia / Spain (16:00, Ljubljana)
Final
Saturday 7 February
Winners France / Portugal vs Winners Croatia / Spain (19:30, Ljubljana)
*All local time / CET
Who are the finalists?
In the first semi-final, seven-time European champions Spain are taking on Croatia, who are looking to improve on their best-ever fourth-placed finish in 2012. In the later semi-final, Portugal (who have won the last two Futsal EUROs) take on a France side featuring six-goal Souheil Mouhoudine, the top scorer left in the finals.