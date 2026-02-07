Antonio Pérez named Futsal EURO 2026 Player of the Tournament

Antonio Pérez of Spain has been named the Player of the Tournament at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 after being selected by UEFA's team of Technical Observers.

Antonio Pérez struck the first final hat-trick for 30 years as Spain beat Portugal 5-3 in the Ljubljana final. The 25-year-old finished as joint-top scorer on seven goals as Spain claimed their eighth title a decade after their seventh.

José Venancio López of the UEFA Technical Observer Group explained: "He was the Player of the Tournament because he helped manage the Spain team in all situations. He was also the top scorer."

Antonio Pérez's Futsal EURO 2026 stats Matches: 7

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Official Futsal EURO Player of the Tournament winners

2026: Antonio Pérez (Spain)﻿

2022: Zicky (Portugal)

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal)