Antonio Pérez named Player of the Match for the Futsal EURO 2026 final

Antonio Pérez of Spain was named UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final Player of the Match, presented by Carlsberg Alcohol Free.

An award was made after every UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 fixture to recognise an outstanding performance. The UEFA Technical Observer Group for each fixture decided who deserved to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time.

Antonio scored the first final hat-trick in 30 years to help Spain beat Portugal 5-3 in Ljubljana and claim their eighth title. He finished as Player of the Tournament and joint top scorer.

Every Futsal EURO 2026 Player of the Match