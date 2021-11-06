U19 Futsal EURO preliminary round: Andorra and Montenegro through
Saturday 6 November 2021
Article summary
Andorra made history and Montenegro also topped their preliminary round group to complete March's main round line-up.
History-making Andorra and Montenegro topped their UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round groups to complete March's main round line-up alongside the 26 nations with direct entry.
Andorra beat debutants Wales and Estonia in Group A before victory against hosts San Marino clinched first place. That is the first time an Andorra side has come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level and their reward is a spot in main round Group 6 against home side Ukraine, Belgium and Moldova.
The third competition newcomer, Gibraltar, hosted the three-team Group B won by Montenegro with North Macedonia second. Montenegro now enter main round Group 1 in Turkey featuring the Netherlands and Italy as well as the hosts.
The main round, running from 15–20 March, will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.Preliminary round results
Preliminary round groups
Group A
Through to main round: Andorra
Also in group: Wales, San Marino (hosts), Estonia
Group B
Through to main round: Montenegro
Also in group: North Macedonia, Gibraltar (hosts)
- The two group winners progress to the main round.
Main round groups
Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro
Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece
Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)
Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5: Russia, Slovakia, Romania (hosts), Georgia
Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra
Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan
- The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.