UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

U19 Futsal EURO preliminary round: Andorra and Montenegro through

Saturday 6 November 2021

Andorra made history and Montenegro also topped their preliminary round group to complete March's main round line-up.

Andorra made history in San Marino
Andorra made history in San Marino San Marino Football Federation

History-making Andorra and Montenegro topped their UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round groups to complete March's main round line-up alongside the 26 nations with direct entry.

Andorra beat debutants Wales and Estonia in Group A before victory against hosts San Marino clinched first place. That is the first time an Andorra side has come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level and their reward is a spot in main round Group 6 against home side Ukraine, Belgium and Moldova.

The third competition newcomer, Gibraltar, hosted the three-team Group B won by Montenegro with North Macedonia second. Montenegro now enter main round Group 1 in Turkey featuring the Netherlands and Italy as well as the hosts.

The main round, running from 15–20 March, will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.

Preliminary round results

Montenegro topped Group B
Montenegro topped Group BGibraltar Football Association

Preliminary round groups

Group A
Through to main round: Andorra
Also in group: Wales, San Marino (hosts), Estonia

Group B
Through to main round: Montenegro
Also in group: North Macedonia, Gibraltar (hosts)

  • The two group winners progress to the main round.

Main round groups

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain
2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro

Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece

Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)

Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5: Russia, Slovakia﻿, Romania (hosts), Georgia

Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra

Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan

  • The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 6 November 2021