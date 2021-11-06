U19 Futsal EURO preliminary round: Andorra and Montenegro through

History-making Andorra and Montenegro topped their UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round groups to complete March's main round line-up alongside the 26 nations with direct entry.

Andorra beat debutants Wales and Estonia in Group A before victory against hosts San Marino clinched first place. That is the first time an Andorra side has come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level and their reward is a spot in main round Group 6 against home side Ukraine, Belgium and Moldova.

The third competition newcomer, Gibraltar, hosted the three-team Group B won by Montenegro with North Macedonia second. Montenegro now enter main round Group 1 in Turkey featuring the Netherlands and Italy as well as the hosts.

The main round, running from 15–20 March, will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.

Montenegro topped Group B Gibraltar Football Association

Group A

Through to main round: Andorra

Also in group: Wales, San Marino (hosts), Estonia

Group B

Through to main round: Montenegro

Also in group: North Macedonia, Gibraltar (hosts)

The two group winners progress to the main round.

Main round groups

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro

Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece

Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)

Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5: Russia, Slovakia﻿, Romania (hosts), Georgia

Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra

Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan

The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.