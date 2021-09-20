U19 Futsal EURO qualifying starts 1 November with preliminary round
Monday 20 September 2021
Article summary
The preliminary round from 1 to 6 November will decide the last two slots for March's main round.
Qualifying for the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship kicks off with the preliminary round running from 1 to 6 November.
Seven of the 34 entrants will play in the two mini-tournaments, including debutants Estonia, Wales and (hosting the three-team Group B) Gibraltar. The group winners will fill the last two slots in March's main round running from 15 to 20 March. Those groups will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.Preliminary round matches
Preliminary round groups
Group A (3–6 November): Andorra, San Marino (hosts), Estonia, Wales
Group B (1–3 November): North Macedonia, Montenegro, Gibraltar (hosts)
- The two group winners progress to the main round.
Main round groups
Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Winner preliminary round Group B
Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece
Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)
Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5: Russia, Slovakia, Romania (hosts), Georgia
Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Winner preliminary round Group A
Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan
- The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.