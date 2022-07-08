U19 Futsal EURO main round: Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine join Spain in finals

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round has produced the seven group winners joining hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.

Qualified s Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine

Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are played as one-venue mini-tournaments, with 2019 runners-up Croatia and the other semi-finalists Poland and Portugal, plus fellow qualifiers Ukraine making it again as well three teams who did not reach that inaugural edition in Riga: France, Italy and Romania.

Main round results

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Group 1

Qualified: Italy

Also in group: Turkey (hosts), Montenegro, Netherlands

Group 2 Qualified: Portugal (hosts)

Also in group: Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus

Group 3

Qualified: France

Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia, Hungary

Group 4

Qualified: Poland

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5*

Qualified: Romania (hosts)

Also in group: Slovakia﻿, Georgia

*Change to group due to Russia's suspension

Group 6

Qualified: Ukraine

Also in group: Belgium, Andorra, Moldova (hosts)

2019 runners-up Croatia will aim to go one better in Spain UEFA

Group 7* (complete)

Qualified: Croatia (hosts)

Also in group: Latvia, Azerbaijan

*Change to group due to Belarus's withdrawal

The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.

Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.