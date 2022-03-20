U19 Futsal EURO main round: Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania join Spain in finals
Sunday 20 March 2022
Six of the seven main round groups have been decided as September's finals in Spain take shape.
The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round is in progress, with the seven group winners to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.
Qualified so far
Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders)
Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are being played as one-venue mini-tournaments, with 2019 runners-up Croatia and the other semi-finalists Poland and Portugal through so far, plus three teams who did not qualify for that inaugural edition in Riga: France, Italy and Romania.Main round fixtures/results
Main round groups
Group 1 (complete)
Qualified: Italy
Also in group: Turkey (hosts), Montenegro, Netherlands
Group 2 (complete)
Qualified: Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus
Group 3 (complete)
Qualified: France
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia, Hungary
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified: Poland
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5* (complete)
Qualified: Romania (hosts)
Also in group: Slovakia, Georgia
*Change to group due to Russia's suspension
Group 6 (dates tbc): Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra
Group 7* (complete)
Qualified: Croatia (hosts)
Also in group: Latvia, Azerbaijan
*Change to group due to Belarus's withdrawal
- The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.
- Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.