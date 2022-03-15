U19 Futsal EURO main round guide

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round is in progress with the seven group winners to join hosts Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.

Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are played as one-venue mini-tournaments.

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Group 1 (16–19 March): Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro

Group 2 (17–20 March): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece

Group 3 (16–19 March): Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)

Group 4 (15–18 March): Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5* (16–18 March): Slovakia﻿, Romania (hosts), Georgia

*Change to group due to Russia's suspension

Group 6 (dates tbc): Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra

Group 7* (17–19 March): Croatia (hosts), Latvia, Azerbaijan

*Change to group due to Belarus's withdrawal

The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.

Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.

Croatia were 2019 runners-up behind Spain with Portugal and Poland also making the semi-finals.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.