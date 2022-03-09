U19 Futsal EURO main round starts Tuesday
Wednesday 9 March 2022
The main round will decide which seven teams join hosts Spain in September's finals.
The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round will begin on Tuesday with the seven group winners to join hosts Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.
Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the 26 nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are played as one-venue mini-tournaments.Main round matches
Main round groups
Group 1 (16–19 March): Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro
Group 2 (17–20 March): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece
Group 3 (16–19 March): Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)
Group 4 (15–18 March): Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5 (16–19 March): Russia*, Slovakia, Romania (hosts), Georgia
*Russia suspended until further notice
Group 6 (16–19 March): Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra
Group 7 (16–19 March):: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan
- The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.
- Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.
- Croatia were 2019 runners-up behind Spain with Portugal and Poland also making the semi-finals. Also in the final tournament in Riga were hosts Latvia, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.