UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025 U19 Futsal EURO: Match dates

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Qualifiers in January and March lead to the finals from 28 September to 5 October 2025 at Chișinău Arena, Moldova.

The fourth edition will run in 2025
The fourth edition will run in 2025 ©Sportsfile

The fourth edition of the UEFA U19 Futsal EURO will follow the same format at the previous competitions, with qualifying in January and March and the finals at Chișinău Arena, Moldova from 28 September to 5 October 2025.

Portugal are the holders after victory in the 2023 edition in Poreč, Croatia. Spain won both the inaugural tournament in September 2019 in Riga, and the 2022 finals, which they hosted in Jaén. The second edition was postponed from the original 2021 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven teams joining the host nation Moldova in the finals will decided by 30 March 2025 after the second of two scheduled rounds of qualifying. The final tournament will consist of two groups of four leading to knockout semi-finals.

Competition calendar
Qualifying draw: 14:15 CET, 31 October
Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2025
Main round 25–30 March 2025
Final tournament: 28 September–5 October 2025 (Chișinău Arena, Moldova)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Selected for you

Portugal on top: 2023 finals at a glance
Live 11/09/2023

Portugal on top: 2023 finals at a glance

A year on from losing the final 6-2 to Spain, Portugal beat their neighbours by the same scoreline to claim the title.
Moldova to host 2025 finals in Chișinău
Live 24/09/2024

Moldova to host 2025 finals in Chișinău

Chișinău Arena, Moldova will host the fourth U19 Futsal EURO from 28 September to 5 October 2025.
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: full guide
Live 24/09/2024

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: full guide

The UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO began in 2019 with the fourth edition in 2025.