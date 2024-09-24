2025 U19 Futsal EURO: Match dates

The fourth edition of the UEFA U19 Futsal EURO will follow the same format at the previous competitions, with qualifying in January and March and the finals at Chișinău Arena, Moldova from 28 September to 5 October 2025.

Portugal are the holders after victory in the 2023 edition in Poreč, Croatia. Spain won both the inaugural tournament in September 2019 in Riga, and the 2022 finals, which they hosted in Jaén. The second edition was postponed from the original 2021 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven teams joining the host nation Moldova in the finals will decided by 30 March 2025 after the second of two scheduled rounds of qualifying. The final tournament will consist of two groups of four leading to knockout semi-finals.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 14:15 CET, 31 October

Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2025

Main round 25–30 March 2025

Final tournament: 28 September–5 October 2025 (Chișinău Arena, Moldova)