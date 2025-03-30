Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Czechia, Italy, Moldova, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine

Eight teams will compete in the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship at Chișinău Arena from 28 September to 5 October, with March's seven main round winners set to join hosts Moldova in the draw at 20:00 CET (21:00 local time) on 15 May.

We introduce the contenders, with Portugal aiming to defend their title, Spain attempting to make it three titles and four finals in four editions, and both Czechia and Türkiye qualifying for the first time. The draw will split the teams into two groups of four, with the top pair in each progressing to the semi-finals.

Final tournament contenders Czechia, Italy, Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine

How they qualified

Main round Group 6 winners (Plzeň, Czechia)

W3-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Estonia, W4-1 vs Poland

Qualifying top scorer: Tomáš Pečenka 3

2023 final tournament: Did not qualify

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Czechia's squad includes Dominik Rešetár, son of Lukáš Rešetár, who was capped 167 times by Czechia's senior team between 2005 and 2023, scoring 91 goals and representing his nation at multiple major tournaments.

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Poprad, Slovakia)

W5-2 vs Germany, W4-2 vs Romania, W7-4 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorers: Enzo Moratelli 4

2023 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W2-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Slovenia

2022 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W3-0 vs France, L1-4 vs Poland, L1-6 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Italy were knocked out on three-way head-to-head goal difference in 2023, finishing behind Ukraine and Slovenia. Tommaso Ceccarelli was part of their squad aged 15 and played in qualifying this time around, getting a hat-trick in the decider against Slovakia. Their current side also includes twins Giulio and Mario Musumeci, who are from a wider futsal-involved family but are not related to Catania club-mate and senior Italy captain Carmelo Musumeci.

How they qualified

Hosts

2023 final tournament: Did not qualify

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

This will be the first time Moldova has hosted a UEFA final tournament and only the second time the nation has had a team represented in one – the sole previous occasion being the 2002 football U17 EURO.

2023 final highlights: Portugal 6-2 Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Gondomar, Portugal)

W9-2 vs Belarus, W3-1 vs Kazakhstan, D4-4 vs France

Qualifying top scorer: Afonso Mourinha 3

2023 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Slovenia

Final: W6-2 vs Spain

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L2-6 (aet) vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2 (aet, 2-3 on pens) vs Croatia

Captain and goalkeeper Diogo Carrera was part of the Portugal squad that dethroned Spain in 2023.

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Jelgava, Latvia)

W5-0 vs Andorra, W5-2 vs Belgium, W6-3 vs Latvia

Qualifying top scorer: Urban Sevenšek 5

2023 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W4-2 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Ukraine, W4-2 vs Italy

Semi-finals: L2-3 vs Portugal

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Lovro Trdin, who played in qualifying, was part of the Slovenia squad that reached the last four in 2023. That side got the two-goal win they needed against Italy in their final group game to pip their opponents to a knockout spot, and then only lost to a 39th-minute Portugal goal in the semis.

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Esztergom, Hungary)

W9-0 vs England, W3-1 vs Finland, W5-0 vs Hungary

Qualifying top scorer: Pol López 4

2023 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Ukraine

Final: L2-6 vs Portugal

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)

Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W5-2 (aet) vs Poland

Final: W6-2 (aet) vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Coach Albert Canillas led Spain to two titles and three finals in the three previous editions.

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

How they qualified

Main round Group 7 winners (Omiš, Croatia)

D3-3 vs Croatia, W4-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Azerbaijan

Qualifying top scorer: Ege Bilim 4

2023 final tournament: Did not qualify



2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

This is only the second time Türkiye have reached a futsal final tournament, the senior side having previously qualified for Futsal EURO 20212.

How they qualified

Main round Group 5 winners (Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia)

W9-2 vs Montenegro, W6-2 vs Netherlands, W1-0 vs Serbia

Qualifying top scorer: Oleksandr Zhukov 5

2023 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: L1-2 vs Italy, W4-2 vs Slovenia, W7-4 vs Finland

Semi-finals: L2-3 vs Spain

2022 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain

Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

For the second finals running, Ukraine qualified by winning a main round group at Vlade Divac Sports Hall in Vrnjačka Banja, where – as in 2023 – they opened by beating Montenegro and then defeated hosts Serbia on Matchday 3.

