Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Czechia, Italy, Moldova, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Article summary
Hosts Moldova will be joined by Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine in Chișinău.
Article top media content
Article body
Eight teams will compete in the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship at Chișinău Arena from 28 September to 5 October, with March's seven main round winners set to join hosts Moldova in the draw at 20:00 CET (21:00 local time) on 15 May.
We introduce the contenders, with Portugal aiming to defend their title, Spain attempting to make it three titles and four finals in four editions, and both Czechia and Türkiye qualifying for the first time. The draw will split the teams into two groups of four, with the top pair in each progressing to the semi-finals.
Final tournament contenders
Czechia, Italy, Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine
Czechia
How they qualified
Main round Group 6 winners (Plzeň, Czechia)
W3-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Estonia, W4-1 vs Poland
Qualifying top scorer: Tomáš Pečenka 3
2023 final tournament: Did not qualify
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- Czechia's squad includes Dominik Rešetár, son of Lukáš Rešetár, who was capped 167 times by Czechia's senior team between 2005 and 2023, scoring 91 goals and representing his nation at multiple major tournaments.
Italy
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Poprad, Slovakia)
W5-2 vs Germany, W4-2 vs Romania, W7-4 vs Slovakia
Qualifying top scorers: Enzo Moratelli 4
2023 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W2-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Slovenia
2022 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W3-0 vs France, L1-4 vs Poland, L1-6 vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- Italy were knocked out on three-way head-to-head goal difference in 2023, finishing behind Ukraine and Slovenia. Tommaso Ceccarelli was part of their squad aged 15 and played in qualifying this time around, getting a hat-trick in the decider against Slovakia. Their current side also includes twins Giulio and Mario Musumeci, who are from a wider futsal-involved family but are not related to Catania club-mate and senior Italy captain Carmelo Musumeci.
Moldova (hosts)
How they qualified
Hosts
2023 final tournament: Did not qualify
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- This will be the first time Moldova has hosted a UEFA final tournament and only the second time the nation has had a team represented in one – the sole previous occasion being the 2002 football U17 EURO.
Portugal (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Gondomar, Portugal)
W9-2 vs Belarus, W3-1 vs Kazakhstan, D4-4 vs France
Qualifying top scorer: Afonso Mourinha 3
2023 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Slovenia
Final: W6-2 vs Spain
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6 (aet) vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2 (aet, 2-3 on pens) vs Croatia
- Captain and goalkeeper Diogo Carrera was part of the Portugal squad that dethroned Spain in 2023.
Slovenia
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Jelgava, Latvia)
W5-0 vs Andorra, W5-2 vs Belgium, W6-3 vs Latvia
Qualifying top scorer: Urban Sevenšek 5
2023 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W4-2 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Ukraine, W4-2 vs Italy
Semi-finals: L2-3 vs Portugal
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- Lovro Trdin, who played in qualifying, was part of the Slovenia squad that reached the last four in 2023. That side got the two-goal win they needed against Italy in their final group game to pip their opponents to a knockout spot, and then only lost to a 39th-minute Portugal goal in the semis.
Spain
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Esztergom, Hungary)
W9-0 vs England, W3-1 vs Finland, W5-0 vs Hungary
Qualifying top scorer: Pol López 4
2023 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6 vs Portugal
2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2 (aet) vs Poland
Final: W6-2 (aet) vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
- Coach Albert Canillas led Spain to two titles and three finals in the three previous editions.
Türkiye
How they qualified
Main round Group 7 winners (Omiš, Croatia)
D3-3 vs Croatia, W4-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Azerbaijan
Qualifying top scorer: Ege Bilim 4
2023 final tournament: Did not qualify
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- This is only the second time Türkiye have reached a futsal final tournament, the senior side having previously qualified for Futsal EURO 20212.
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 5 winners (Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia)
W9-2 vs Montenegro, W6-2 vs Netherlands, W1-0 vs Serbia
Qualifying top scorer: Oleksandr Zhukov 5
2023 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: L1-2 vs Italy, W4-2 vs Slovenia, W7-4 vs Finland
Semi-finals: L2-3 vs Spain
2022 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia
- For the second finals running, Ukraine qualified by winning a main round group at Vlade Divac Sports Hall in Vrnjačka Banja, where – as in 2023 – they opened by beating Montenegro and then defeated hosts Serbia on Matchday 3.