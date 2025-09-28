UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Fixtures

Sunday, September 28, 2025

All the 2025 finals matches at Chișinău Arena running until next Sunday.

Portugal captain Diogo Carrera is aiming to gain his and his nation's second straight title
Portugal captain Diogo Carrera is aiming to gain his and his nation's second straight title UEFA via Getty Images

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena is under way, with Sunday's opening group games followed by more on Monday and Wednesday before the top two in each section progress to Friday's semis.

See the schedule for the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova.

Final tournament groups

Group A: Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Italy, Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Czechia

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova vs Ukraine (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Czechia (14:30)
Group B: Spain vs Türkiye (17:00)
Group A: Portugal vs Italy (19:30)

Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye vs Slovenia (12:00)
Group B: Czechia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)
Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)

Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)
Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

Meet the contenders

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)

