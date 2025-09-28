UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Results and fixtures

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena is under way, with Sunday's opening group games followed by more on Monday and Wednesday before the top two in each section progress to Friday's semis.

This is the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, making their debut in a futsal finals, but the hosts opened with defeat by Ukraine, Nazar Pershyn scoring twice.

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage



Sunday 28 September

Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia vs Czechia (14:30)

Group B: Spain vs Türkiye (17:00)

Group A: Portugal vs Italy (19:30)

Monday 29 September

Group B: Türkiye vs Slovenia (12:00)

Group B: Czechia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)

Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)

Wednesday 1 October

Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)

Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

Meet the contenders

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)