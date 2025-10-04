UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: The road to the Portugal vs Spain final

Portugal will meet Spain in the final of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship at Arena Chișinău, Moldova. on Sunday.

Both topped their groups before victories in Friday's semi-finals where Spain defeated Ukraine 7-4 and Portugal beat Slovenia 3-0 to set up a third straight decider.

Semi-finals

GROUP STAGE

Matchday 3

Ukraine beat Italy 2-0 to pip them to that last-four tie with Spain, who beat them at that stage in 2023, Oleksandr Shpak and Nazar Pershyn scoring in the second half. Portugal were already confirmed as Group A winners before beating hosts Moldova 10-0, Rodrigo Monteiro getting his second straight treble to move onto a U19 Futsal EURO finals record seven goals.

Portugal now face a rematch of their exciting 2023 semi-final with Slovenia. Spain sealed first place in Group B with a comfortable 6-2 win against Slovenia, both teams assured of semi-final places before kick-off. Pablo Guti struck twice in the space of just over 30 first-half seconds to keep up his record of scoring in every Spain game here and Daniel Martínez Ruano got a hat-trick. Czechia secured the consolation of third place with a thrilling 4-3 defeat of fellow eliminated finals debutants Türkiye in which both teams led twice.

Under-19 Futsal EURO highlights: Italy 0-2 Ukraine

Matchday 2

In the first of Monday's games, Slovenia moved on to six Group B points by beating Türkiye 4-1 thanks to Vid Prah's opener and a Mihael Čop double either side of Lovro Trdn's effort. Ege Bilim grabbed Türkiye's first U19 Futsal EURO finals goal as a consolation. Spain then defeated Czechia 3-2 to confirm that both they and Slovenia would play in the semis.

Pablo Guti and Nacho Olivares gave Spain a 2-0 lead at the break, and although Lukáš Hromek pulled one back, Nacho struck again for what proved the decisive strike, despite Vojtěch Bíško setting up a nervous finish. The result sealed Czechia and Türkiye's elimination and left Spain and Slovenia level on both goal difference and goals scored.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Czechia 2-3 Spain

Later in the evening, holders Portugal sealed top spot in Group A thanks to a 4-0 win against Ukraine, Rodrigo Monteiro notching a hat-trick to move on to a finals-leading four goals. Portugal's win was enough for first place as Italy had earlier got off the mark in the section, beating Moldova 7-2 after Enzo Moratelli's early double put them in control. Brothers Nelu and Vadim Bejenaru did manage to hit the hosts' first-ever UEFA futsal finals goals, but Moldova were confirmed in fourth place.

Matchday 1

In the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, the hosts – making their debut in a futsal finals – got the ball rolling with a 7-0 Group A defeat by Ukraine, Pershyn scoring twice. Later in the same section, holders Portugal got into their stride with a 7-1 victory against Italy, taking control in the last quarter of the first half and never letting go of their grip, typified by Afonso Mourinha striking two goals inside a minute in the closing stages.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Portugal 7-1 Italy

In Group B, 2023 semi-finalists Slovenia had late goals from Mihael Čop and Adel Avdić, both assisted by Trdin on his 50th appearance, to thank for a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia, who led through Hromek's swivelling volley. Two-time champions Spain then defeated Türkiye 3-0 courtesy of goals from Miguel Lahoz, Daniel Martínez Ruano and Pablo Guti, though captain Ferhan Çiçek produced a string of excellent saves for the finals debutants to keep the scoreline down.

ALL THE RESULTS AND FIXTURES

Knockout phase

Sunday 5 October

Final

Portugal vs Spain (19:30 CET)



Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

Spain 7-4 Ukraine

Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

Group stage



Wednesday 1 October

Group B: Türkiye 3-4 Czechia

Group B: Slovenia 2-6 Spain

Group A: Moldova 0-10 Portugal

Group A: Italy 0-2 Ukraine

Under-19 Futsal EURO highlights: Slovenia 2-6 Spain

Monday 29 September

Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia

Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain

Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova

Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

Sunday 28 September

Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye

Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy