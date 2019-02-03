Futsal World Cup preliminary round report

The 16 teams progressing from the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup preliminary round have been confirmed as the road to the finals in Lithuania began.

Running over the last week, 32 of the record European entry of 49 teams were involved in the preliminary round, and they now join the 16 top-seeded nations given byes to October's main round. By April 2020, six European places will be filled alongside hosts Lithuania in the 24-team finals.

Georgia topped their group with a game to spare ©GFF

Preliminary round results

Top scorer: Anel Radmilović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 7

Top two in each group progressed to join 16 teams given byes to main round

Main round groups already drawn, games in October

Elite round, play-offs and finals follow in 2020

How the groups ended

Group A

Winners: Latvia

Runners-up: England

Eliminated: Cyprus, Gibraltar

FYR Macedonia swept through ©PETR Stojanovski

Group B

Winners: Belarus

Runners-up: Kosovo

Eliminated: Norway, Andorra

Group C

Winners: North Macedonia

Runners-up: Albania

Eliminated: Greece, San Marino

Bosnia and Herzegovina won their three games ©Fedja Krvavac

Group D

Winners: Georgia

Runners-up: Germany

Eliminated: Israel, Denmark

Group E

Winners: Belgium

Runners-up: Sweden

Eliminated: Armenia, Malta

Group F

Winners: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Runners-up: Switzerland

Eliminated: Turkey, Scotland

Action from Finland's win against Wales ©Vadim Caftanat

Group G

Winners: Netherlands

Runners-up: Montenegro

Eliminated: Bulgaria, Estonia

Group H

Winners: Moldova

Runners-up: Finland

Eliminated: Wales, Northern Ireland

Germany and Kosovo progressed on their World Cup debuts, while there was also a first appearance for Scotland as well as Northern Ireland, making their bow in any international men's futsal competition

Main round draw (22–27 October)

Group 1: Spain, Poland*, Georgia, Finland

Group 2: Ukraine, Slovenia, North Macedonia*, Kosovo

Group 3: Azerbaijan*, Slovakia, Moldova, Montenegro

Group 4: Italy*, Hungary, Belarus, England

Group 5: Kazakhstan, Romania*, Netherlands, Albania

Group 6: Serbia, France*, Belgium, Switzerland

Group 7: Russia, Croatia*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden

Group 8: Portugal*, Czech Republic, Latvia, Germany

*hosts

The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round

Spain have qualified for all eight previous World Cups and won in 2000 and 2004

Russia lost the 2016 final to Argentina

Portugal are the reigning European champions

FYR Macedonia replace Ukraine as Group 2 hosts

Elite round and play-offs

The four elite round group winners will qualify for the finals and the four runners-up will go into the play-offs.

In the play-offs, the four sides will be drawn into two ties, played on a home and away basis, to decide Europe's last two qualifiers.

Road to Lithuania: calendar

Elite round draw: 7 November 2019

Elite round: 28 January–2 February 2020

Play-off draw: tbc, Nyon

Play-offs: 9 & 12 April 2020

Finals draw: tbc, Lithuania

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)

World Cup roll of honour

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)