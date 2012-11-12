European forces to collide in quarter-finals

Europe will have five representatives in the FIFA Futsal World Cup quarter-finals after Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine booked their places with comfortable wins.

Ricardinho scored two late goals as Portugal swept aside Paraguay 4-1 on Sunday to become the first team to advance from the round of 16. Iberian neighbours Spain, the only side other than Brazil to win the global competition, dispatched hosts Thailand 7-1 to join them.

Italy, who topped their group unbeaten, further strengthened their World Cup credentials, as Saad Assis struck a scintillating hat-trick in a commanding 5-1 success against Egypt. The Czech Republic lost out in the only all-European last-16 tie after a 3-0 defeat by Russia.

On Monday, finals debutants Serbia also fell, losing 2-1 in a closely contested match with Argentina. Brazil flexed their goalscoring muscles in a resounding 16-0 success against Panama, meanwhile, and Ukraine survived a spirited second-half comeback to prevail 6-3 against Japan. Colombia complete the quarter-final lineup after edging out Iran 2-1.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday

45: ARG v BRA, Indoor Stadium Huamark

46: COL v UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark

47: POR v ITA, Nimibutr Stadium

48: ESP v RUS, Nimibutr Stadium

Semi-finals

Friday

49: POR/ITA v ESP/RUS, Indoor Stadium Huamark

50: ARG/BRA v COL/UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Final & Third-place play-off

Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Previous finals (hosts)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)