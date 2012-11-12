Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

European forces to collide in quarter-finals

Monday 12 November 2012

There will be two all-European quarter-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup with Spain meeting Russia, and Portugal up against Italy following the conclusion of the round of 16 in Thailand.

Italy celebrate their victory against Egypt in Thailand
Italy celebrate their victory against Egypt in Thailand ©Getty Images

Europe will have five representatives in the FIFA Futsal World Cup quarter-finals after Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine booked their places with comfortable wins.

Ricardinho scored two late goals as Portugal swept aside Paraguay 4-1 on Sunday to become the first team to advance from the round of 16. Iberian neighbours Spain, the only side other than Brazil to win the global competition, dispatched hosts Thailand 7-1 to join them.

Italy, who topped their group unbeaten, further strengthened their World Cup credentials, as Saad Assis struck a scintillating hat-trick in a commanding 5-1 success against Egypt. The Czech Republic lost out in the only all-European last-16 tie after a 3-0 defeat by Russia.

On Monday, finals debutants Serbia also fell, losing 2-1 in a closely contested match with Argentina. Brazil flexed their goalscoring muscles in a resounding 16-0 success against Panama, meanwhile, and Ukraine survived a spirited second-half comeback to prevail 6-3 against Japan. Colombia complete the quarter-final lineup after edging out Iran 2-1.

Quarter-finals
Wednesday
45: ARG v BRA, Indoor Stadium Huamark
46: COL v UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark
47: POR v ITA, Nimibutr Stadium
48: ESP v RUS, Nimibutr Stadium

Semi-finals
Friday
49: POR/ITA v ESP/RUS, Indoor Stadium Huamark
50: ARG/BRA v COL/UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Final & Third-place play-off
Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Previous finals (hosts)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 8 June 2015

Related Items

Ricardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential
24/08/2012

LiveRicardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential

Ricardinho hopes Portugal can turn UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 regret into a positive at the FIFA Futsal World Cup as he tells UEFA.com about his aims for Thailand and his career in Japan.
Debutants Serbia among World Cup seven
12/04/2012

LiveDebutants Serbia among World Cup seven

Serbia will make their debut in Thailand after coming through the play-offs along with Spain, Italy, Russia, Portugal and, in thrilling fashion, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.
Spain celebrate once more in Croatia
12/02/2012

LiveSpain celebrate once more in Croatia

Spain were 34 seconds from defeat in the final but they then clinched their fourth straight title after a UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 fortnight in Croatia full of drama, goals and record crowds.
Barcelona, Dinamo, Kairat, Iberia celebrate
15/10/2012

LiveBarcelona, Dinamo, Kairat, Iberia celebrate

Holders FC Barcelona, 2007 winners MFK Dinamo, last-four regulars Kairat Almaty and debut finalists Iberia Star Tbilisi have made April's showpiece and UEFA.com rounds up the reaction.
European clean sweep at Futsal World Cup
09/11/2012

LiveEuropean clean sweep at Futsal World Cup

Ukraine, Spain, Italy, Serbia and Russia all topped their groups unbeaten and the Czech Republic and Portugal also progressed to ensure all seven European sides made the last 16.
Spain lead Europe's Thailand challenge
31/10/2012

LiveSpain lead Europe's Thailand challenge

European champions Spain are out to reclaim the FIFA Futsal World Cup they lost in 2008 while Serbia make their debut among the seven-strong European entry in Thailand.
Ricardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential
24/08/2012

LiveRicardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential

Ricardinho hopes Portugal can turn UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 regret into a positive at the FIFA Futsal World Cup as he tells UEFA.com about his aims for Thailand and his career in Japan.
Top