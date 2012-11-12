European forces to collide in quarter-finals
Monday 12 November 2012
There will be two all-European quarter-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup with Spain meeting Russia, and Portugal up against Italy following the conclusion of the round of 16 in Thailand.
Europe will have five representatives in the FIFA Futsal World Cup quarter-finals after Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine booked their places with comfortable wins.
Ricardinho scored two late goals as Portugal swept aside Paraguay 4-1 on Sunday to become the first team to advance from the round of 16. Iberian neighbours Spain, the only side other than Brazil to win the global competition, dispatched hosts Thailand 7-1 to join them.
Italy, who topped their group unbeaten, further strengthened their World Cup credentials, as Saad Assis struck a scintillating hat-trick in a commanding 5-1 success against Egypt. The Czech Republic lost out in the only all-European last-16 tie after a 3-0 defeat by Russia.
On Monday, finals debutants Serbia also fell, losing 2-1 in a closely contested match with Argentina. Brazil flexed their goalscoring muscles in a resounding 16-0 success against Panama, meanwhile, and Ukraine survived a spirited second-half comeback to prevail 6-3 against Japan. Colombia complete the quarter-final lineup after edging out Iran 2-1.
Quarter-finals
Wednesday
45: ARG v BRA, Indoor Stadium Huamark
46: COL v UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark
47: POR v ITA, Nimibutr Stadium
48: ESP v RUS, Nimibutr Stadium
Semi-finals
Friday
49: POR/ITA v ESP/RUS, Indoor Stadium Huamark
50: ARG/BRA v COL/UKR, Indoor Stadium Huamark
Final & Third-place play-off
Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark
Previous finals (hosts)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)