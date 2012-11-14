Spain and Italy to meet for final berth

Italy will take on Spain for a place in Sunday's FIFA Futsal World Cup final after both sides won all-European quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Portugal looked set to reach the last four after Ricardinho's first-half hat-trick earned them a 3-0 lead, but Italy fought back to win the game in extra time. A penalty from Saad Assis and late efforts by Gabriel Lima and Rodolfo Fortino meant the scores were level after regulation time. Humberto Honorio struck the winner in extra time.

Spain enjoyed a more comfortable route through against Russia despite going behind to Cirilo's early opener. Sergei Skorovich's team dusted themselves down and carved out a 3-1 advantage thanks to goals from Ortiz, Fernandao and Sergio Lozano. That proved sufficient even though Alemao's own goal caused late concern.

Italy and Spain will meet in the semi-finals in Bangkok on Friday. The other last-four encounter, on the same day and at the same venue, will be between Brazil and Colombia, who progressed courtesy of victories against Argentina and Ukraine respectively.

Semi-finals

Friday

ITA v ESP, Indoor Stadium Huamark

BRA v COL Indoor Stadium Huamark

Final & Third-place play-off

Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Previous finals (hosts)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)