Spain and Italy to meet for final berth

Wednesday 14 November 2012

Spain and Italy will meet in Friday's FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals after winning their last-eight encounters, though Ukraine missed out following a defeat by Colombia.

Fernandao was among the scorers for Spain against Russia
Fernandao was among the scorers for Spain against Russia ©Fedja Krvavac

Italy will take on Spain for a place in Sunday's FIFA Futsal World Cup final after both sides won all-European quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Portugal looked set to reach the last four after Ricardinho's first-half hat-trick earned them a 3-0 lead, but Italy fought back to win the game in extra time. A penalty from Saad Assis and late efforts by Gabriel Lima and Rodolfo Fortino meant the scores were level after regulation time. Humberto Honorio struck the winner in extra time.

Spain enjoyed a more comfortable route through against Russia despite going behind to Cirilo's early opener. Sergei Skorovich's team dusted themselves down and carved out a 3-1 advantage thanks to goals from Ortiz, Fernandao and Sergio Lozano. That proved sufficient even though Alemao's own goal caused late concern.

Italy and Spain will meet in the semi-finals in Bangkok on Friday. The other last-four encounter, on the same day and at the same venue, will be between Brazil and Colombia, who progressed courtesy of victories against Argentina and Ukraine respectively.

Semi-finals
Friday
ITA v ESP, Indoor Stadium Huamark
BRA v COL Indoor Stadium Huamark

Final & Third-place play-off
Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Previous finals (hosts)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

