FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off draw

Friday 12 February 2016 by Paul Saffer

Two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup winners Spain will meet Slovenia for a place in the 2016 tournament in Colombia while Serbia are rematched with Portugal in the play-off draw.

The draw was made in Belgrade
The draw was made in Belgrade ©Sportsfile

Two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup winners Spain will meet Slovenia for a place in the 2016 tournament in Colombia while their UEFA Futsal EURO final opponents Russia face Belarus after the play-off draw was made in Belgrade. The draw also sends Portugal, and Ricardinho, into a rematch with a side they played in Belgrade at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Serbia.

The play-off draw (20-23 March & 10-13 April)
Slovenia v Spain
Slovakia v Ukraine
Poland v Kazakhstan
Serbia v Portugal
Belarus v Russia
Netherlands v Azerbaijan
Hungary v Italy

Final tournament, 10 September–1 October 2016, Colombia:
AFC: Australia, Iran, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam
CAF: 3 tbc by 24 April
CONCACAF: 4 tbc by 15 May
CONMEBOL: Colombia (hosts), Brazil (holders), Argentina, Paraguay
OFC: Solomon Islands
UEFA: 7 tbc by 13 April

