FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off draw

Two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup winners Spain will meet Slovenia for a place in the 2016 tournament in Colombia while their UEFA Futsal EURO final opponents Russia face Belarus after the play-off draw was made in Belgrade. The draw also sends Portugal, and Ricardinho, into a rematch with a side they played in Belgrade at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Serbia.

The play-off draw (20-23 March & 10-13 April)

Slovenia v Spain

Slovakia v Ukraine

Poland v Kazakhstan

Serbia v Portugal

Belarus v Russia

Netherlands v Azerbaijan

Hungary v Italy

Final tournament, 10 September–1 October 2016, Colombia:

AFC: Australia, Iran, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

CAF: 3 tbc by 24 April

CONCACAF: 4 tbc by 15 May

CONMEBOL: Colombia (hosts), Brazil (holders), Argentina, Paraguay

OFC: Solomon Islands

UEFA: 7 tbc by 13 April